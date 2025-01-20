InMobi
Return to Homepage
Tickets
Shop (opens new window)
Tickets
Shop (opens new window)

Women's Ashes Hub

The rivalry resumes January 12

  • Upcoming

    • View Match Centre
      Women's Ashes - T20Is 1st T20I
      Upcoming
      20 January 2025 20 Jan, 2025
      Australia Women
      Upcoming
      England Women
      Follow on
      Channel 7
      Foxtel
      7Plus
      Kayo
      ABC
      Triple M
      Women's Ashes - T20Is 1st T20I SCG, Sydney
      Buy Tickets
    • View Match Centre
      Women's Ashes - T20Is 2nd T20I
      Upcoming
      23 January 2025 23 Jan, 2025
      Australia Women
      Upcoming
      England Women
      Follow on
      Channel 7
      Foxtel
      7Plus
      Kayo
      ABC
      Triple M
      Women's Ashes - T20Is 2nd T20I Manuka Oval, Canberra
      Buy Tickets
    • View Match Centre
      Women's Ashes - T20Is 3rd T20I
      Upcoming
      25 January 2025 25 Jan, 2025
      Australia Women
      Upcoming
      England Women
      Follow on
      Channel 7
      Foxtel
      7Plus
      Kayo
      ABC
      Triple M
      Women's Ashes - T20Is 3rd T20I Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
      Buy Tickets
    • View Match Centre
      Women's Ashes - Test Only Test
      Upcoming
      30 January - 2 February 2025 30 Jan - 2 Feb 2025
      Australia Women
      Upcoming
      England Women
      Follow on
      Channel 7
      Foxtel
      7Plus
      Kayo
      ABC
      Women's Ashes - Test Only Test MCG, Melbourne
      Buy Tickets

Ticket Information

Frequently Asked Questions

All Frequently Asked Questions

Terms & Conditions