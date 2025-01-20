Skip to main content
Women's Ashes Hub
The rivalry resumes January 12
Overview
Matches
History
News
Videos
Podcasts
Tickets
Live & Upcoming
Completed
Upcoming
Women's Ashes - T20Is
1st T20I
Upcoming
20 January 2025
20 Jan, 2025
Australia Women
Upcoming
England Women
Follow on
Women's Ashes - T20Is
1st T20I
SCG
, Sydney
Women's Ashes - T20Is
2nd T20I
Upcoming
23 January 2025
23 Jan, 2025
Australia Women
Upcoming
England Women
Follow on
Women's Ashes - T20Is
2nd T20I
Manuka Oval
, Canberra
Women's Ashes - T20Is
3rd T20I
Upcoming
25 January 2025
25 Jan, 2025
Australia Women
Upcoming
England Women
Follow on
Women's Ashes - T20Is
3rd T20I
Adelaide Oval
, Adelaide
Women's Ashes - Test
Only Test
Upcoming
30 January - 2 February 2025
30 Jan - 2 Feb 2025
Australia Women
Upcoming
England Women
Follow on
Women's Ashes - Test
Only Test
MCG
, Melbourne
