Ahead of the 2022 Women's Ashes series, The Scoop podcast hosts Laura Jolly and Emily Collin took a dip into the archives to explore the rich history of the rivalry between Australia and England and revisit some of the most magical moments in the 90-year history of the Women’s Ashes.

Relive some incredible tales in our four-part Baggy Green Queens special below, and stay tuned for The Scoop’s return this summer!

Betty Wilson, the original trailblazer

The first episode of Baggy Green Queens, a series by the Scoop Podcast celebrating the stories and people behind some of the most iconic moments in Women’s Ashes history.

Ahead of the 2022 Women's Ashes series, hosts Laura Jolly and Emily Collin, with the support of CommBank, are taking a dip into the archives to explore the rich history of the rivalry between Australia and England and revisit some of the most magical moments in the 90-year history of the women’s Ashes.

First up – we've got the great Mel Jones OAM speaking to us about the legendary Betty Wilson who made history in 1958 by becoming the first cricketer to take ten wickets and score a century in a single Test match.

Raelee Thompson's 1985 Ashes Rollercoaster

Former Test captain Raelee Thompson joined Laura and Emily in the studio to share the cracking tale of Australia’s 1984-85 Ashes series.

Without spoiling the episode, not even a destructive bout of gastro could curtail Australia reclaiming the Ashes in the fifth and deciding Test in Bendigo after more than 30 years.

Not only was Raelee an exceptional cricketer who carved out an excellent career at a time when there was little fanfare around the women’s game, she also excelled in another male-dominated industry – working for Victoria Police as a fingerprint expert and senior sergeant for 20 years.

Raelee is still very passionate about cricket and spends a lot of her time mentoring the next generation at her home club of Essendon Maribyrnong Park Ladies Cricket Club.

Michelle Goszko's history making double century

Michelle Goszko is one of the most beloved figures in the cricket community, and she is the latest Baggy Green Queen to join hosts Laura and Emily on The Scoop!

In 2001, Australia's women travelled to England for a two-Test Ashes series. Michelle Goszko had been included in the squad for the first time since being dropped in 1998.

On Test debut, Michelle made history with a blazing double century in Shenley. When Michelle walked off for 204, she had equalled the record for the highest ever women’s Test score and it remains the highest score on Test debut ever.

Rene Farrell's game-changing Ashes hat-trick

Rene Farrell, one of the most passionate people in Australian cricket, is the fourth Baggy Green Queen to join Laura and Emily on this episode of The Scoop, supported by CommBank.

Rene joined the show to chat about her game-changing hat-trick in the 2011 Ashes Test that helped wrestle back the trophy from England after five years.

With England only needing a draw to retain the Ashes, skipper at the time Alex Blackwell boldly declared 48 runs behind in an effort to force a result, and swing bowler Rene Farrell delivered with an incredible five-ball burst that completely turned the Test on its head.

It was an electrifying spell from the proud New South Wales girl on her home turf of Bankstown to help win the Ashes and Rene chats about the iconic celebrations on the field, as well as a few of the special moments with the team after an unlikely victory.

Motherhood and Ashes hundreds with Sarah Elliott

To score an Ashes century is certainly an impressive feat. To score an Ashes century while breastfeeding at lunch and tea breaks with a nine-month-old baby in tow is nothing short of incredible.

That’s exactly what Sarah Elliott did in the 2013 Ashes Test in Wormsley.

Sarah joined Laura and Emily in the studio for the final episode of Baggy Green Queens, presented by CommBank.

It was a wonderful chat about her determination to return to elite level cricket soon after giving birth to her son Sam, as well as how special it was to see her son on the sidelines as she raised her bat for her first Ashes ton on the other side of the world.

Sarah also talks about the work she did alongside the ACA and Cricket Australia to help develop the game-changing parental leave policy that supports professional cricketers through pregnancy and adoption.