01:28 Play video Ninety years of history building to MCG Test

Women's Ashes explained

Unlike the men's contest, the Women's Ashes contest is a multi-format, points-based series featuring three ODIs, three T20Is and one Test match.

The team with the most points at the end of the series is awarded the trophy. An ODI or T20I win earns two points, a loss none and a tie, no result or abandoned match will earn a single point.

There are four points on offer for the Test match, with each team awarded two if the match is a draw.

The Test is also slightly different to the men's version, played over four days, with a minimum of 100 overs bowled per day.

Australia are the current holders of the Women's Ashes and have held the trophy since regaining them on English soil in 2015.

The multi-format, points-based system was introduced in 2013 for the mid-year series held in England.

Before that, the Women's Ashes were determined solely on the outcomes of Test matches between the two countries. Overall, 25 Ashes series have been held with 10 won by Australia, six by England, and nine drawn.

Why this summer's MCG Test is special

The 2024-25 CommBank Women's Ashes series will culminate with a four-day pink-ball Test at the MCG from January 30 to February 2.

That game will be a celebration of the 90th anniversary of the very first women's Test, which was played between Australia and England at Brisbane's Exhibition Ground from December 28-31, 1934.

Not only is it the 90th anniversary of the first Test, it will be the first women's Test played at the MCG since 1949, and the second women's day-night Test between Australia and England following the pink-ball game at North Sydney Oval in 2017.

It will also be the Aussie women's first match at the iconic ground since they defeated India in front of 86,174 fans in the 2020 T20 World Cup final.