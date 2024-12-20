Ladder leaders SA continue strong season with win over Vics

South Australia's season continues to get better with another top performance

Courtney Webb has led South Australia to a big five-wicket win over Victoria at the CitiPower Centre on Friday.

The number three bat struck an unbeaten 67 off 62 balls to lead South Australia to chase down the home side's total of 241 with 14.2 overs remaining.

It was a stellar fifth win of the season for South Australia who sit on top of the table a game clear of NSW with a 5-1 record.

Meg Lanning scored an unbeaten run-a-ball 89 in the first innings to lead the Vics, although, it was three wickets falling early in the opening 10 overs and five wickets in the last 10 overs which hurt the home side.

Eleanor Larosa was the pick of the SA bowlers with 3-30 off nine overs while Amanda-Jade Wellington was also handy with 3-48.

Alongside Webb's half century in the run chase, Ellie Johnston's 40 and Bridget Patterson's 35 as openers helped lift the WNCL ladder leaders to a strong win.

Wellington finished on 25no to cap off a brilliant game for the leg spinner.

WNCL 2024-25 standings