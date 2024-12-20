Pope flips script to secure Strikers' first win of season

Lloyd Pope has made the ultimate turnaround, facing his nemesis from last outing to secure the Adelaide Strikers a crucial win

Lloyd Pope has produced the perfect comeback from a tough game prior, taking a stunning 3-21 to down the Melbourne Stars by 15 runs and send their record to 0-3.

After being hit for 31 in an over when Sydney Thunder needed 34 to win off two overs last game, Pope flipped the script on Friday night, taking 1-6 in the 18th over when the Stars needed 41 off 18 balls to seal the win this time around.

"It's nice, obviously that wasn't my best over, Sams played pretty well but to come back in front of the home crowd, these guys are amazing so really happy to put a performance on the board," he said on Fox Cricket post-game.

He said "yes and no" in response to it being difficult to put the last performance behind him.

"There are some pretty nasty things out there on social media," he said.

"That's just the way cricket goes, ride the highs and ride the lows. But I'm just trying to keep it even so I take it as it comes."

Earlier D'Arcy Short struck a brilliant 60 off 42 deliveries to help get the Strikers up to a defendable total of 6-165 on an Adelaide Oval pitch that had a bit in it for the bowlers.

The number three wasn't originally meant to play until Chris Lynn was a late out due to calf soreness.

Short had his gritty knock brought to an end by a catch-of-the-season contender from Ben Duckett who jumped sky-high to take a one-handed grab.

Alex Ross scored 35 as Adam Milne (2-32) and Peter Siddle (2-21) were the pick of the Stars bowlers.

Debutant Doug Warren had an impressive debut, going for 20 runs in his first three overs.

The 23-year-old went for 19 runs in his final over however, but he bounced back nicely with his first BBL wicket and a dot ball in his final two deliveries of the tough 18th over.

In the run chase, after making 11 Jake Weatherald didn't take the field with the opening batter suffering from back spasms.

Matt Short had BBL number one draft pick Ben Duckett trapped LBW for a duck on the third ball but then the Stars got going through Marcus Stoinis (27) and Sam Harper (48).

Glenn Maxwell remarkably struck back-to-back boundaries to the short side of Adelaide Oval with his trademark switch hit. But then Strikers quick Henry Thornton had the batting allrounder trapped LBW to end his knock on return from a hamstring injury at 15 off five balls.

The Stars middle order failed including Test squad member Beau Webster (3) who ramped to Strikers wicketkeeper Ollie Pope in his first game of the campaign.

Tom Curran made 25 at the end but it wasn't enough as the Stars finished on 150 after 20 overs - 15 runs short.

As well as Pope's three wickets, Short and Jamie Overton finished with three wickets each in the Strikers' first win of the campaign.

