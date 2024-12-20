Thunder star signs on ahead of 100th milestone

Chris Green has signed on with Sydney Thunder, continuing a long relationship with the BBL outfit

Look out, Chris Green is absolutely pumped.

The star spinner is on the verge of playing his 100th Big Bash game against cross town rival Sydney Sixers in the same week he has committed to the club until the end of BBL|16.

The one-club player has been at the Thunder since BBL|04, marking a long-standing relationship with the organisation and its fans.

Green has played all over the world as a T20 specialist including more than 100 games across the Caribbean Premier League and T20 Blast competitions.

In the BBL, the 31-year-old has taken 74 wickets at an average of 30 and economy rate of 7.19.

Ahead of what is set to be his 100th KFC Big Bash match this Saturday in the Sydney Smash, Green said he cherished representing the Thunder and had strong belief in the group going forward.

“Playing 100 games for the Thunder is incredibly special to me,” he said.

“It’s been an incredible 10-year journey filled with so many highlights, amazing teammates, and unforgettable moments. Pulling on the Thunder shirt and running out in front of the green flags at ENGIE Stadium is something I’ll always cherish.

“I’ve been lucky to play alongside childhood heroes like Jacques Kallis, Mike Hussey, and Shane Watson, and I’ve built lifelong friendships with teammates like Daniel Sams. Sydney Thunder has truly become a place I call home, and it’s been a privilege to represent this club.

“I can’t see myself playing anywhere else. Signing on is a reflection of how much I love this club, our fans, and what we’re building together. I’m excited for the future, not just this season but for the years ahead. Watch this space – I believe this team is on the brink of achieving something truly special.”

Thunder General Manager Trent Copeland spoke highly of Green’s commitment to the club.

“He's an absolute legend of the club, a one-club man who has carved his path the hard way,” he said.

“He wasn’t Blues-contracted or part of the NSW setup at all for large chunks of his career—he had to seek opportunities in other leagues, train independently, and relentlessly back himself to become the player he is today.

“He's always had a competitive streak and an unshakable belief that he belongs, whether it's taking on the world's best in the Big Bash or representing Australia on debut. He’s been an incredible captain and a phenomenal ambassador for our club.

“He’s the guy who puts his hand up for club activities, always giving back to the fans. A hundred games is just the beginning for him—he’s a long-term player, an absolute star, and a fan favourite.”

The Thunder, who defeated the Adelaide Strikers in their season opener, will head to Victoria to face the Melbourne Stars after the Sixers match.

KFC BBL|14 standings

Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Ties T No results N/R Net Run Rate NRR Deductions Ded. Total points PTS 1 Melbourne Renegades Men REN 2 1 1 0 0 2.128 0 2 2 Perth Scorchers Men SCO 1 1 0 0 0 1.438 0 2 3 Brisbane Heat Men HEA 1 1 0 0 0 0.872 0 2 4 Sydney Sixers Men SIX 1 1 0 0 0 0.847 0 2 5 Sydney Thunder Men THU 1 1 0 0 0 0.205 0 2 6 Adelaide Strikers Men STR 1 0 1 0 0 -0.205 0 0 7 Melbourne Stars Men STA 2 0 2 0 0 -1.158 0 0 8 Hobart Hurricanes Men HUR 1 0 1 0 0 -4.967 0 0 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses T: Ties N/R: No results NRR: Net Run Rate Ded.: Deductions PTS: Total points

