Wade sidelined until new year with calf complaint

Veteran wicketkeeper-batter set to miss Hobart Hurricanes next match as well due to injury

Hobart Hurricanes look set to be without Matthew Wade until the new year after the veteran wicketkeeper suffered a calf injury in their first up loss to Melbourne Renegades.

Wade was named in the Hurricanes squad to face Perth Scorchers on Saturday afternoon but wasn't included in the final XI.

He revealed on the Fox Cricket broadcast pre-match that he would likely miss their next match as well against Adelaide Strikers on December 27 but was hoping to return for their January 1 clash against Sydney Sixers at Ninja Stadium in Hobart.

"It's about a two week (recovery) and that's right on two weeks," Wade said.

"It was a bit unfortunate but thankful that it's at the start of the tournament and I can get back and get a lead in before finals."

Wade ices his calf in Geelong // Getty

The 36-year-old confirmed his retirement from international cricket in October and hung up the gloves in domestic red-ball cricket after last season's Sheffield Shield final, but he continues to play the white-ball formats for Tasmania and the Hurricanes.

Wade made five as the Hurricanes were bowled out for 74 in their season opening loss in Geelong but they bounced back by beating Perth Scorchers at home on Saturday.

Wade's opening partner Mitch Owen slammed his maiden T20 century, finishing on 101 not out to guide Hobart to their first win off KFC BBL|14 with a tense eight-wicket win in the final over.

03:24 Play video Owen slams incredible first T20 ton to guide 'Canes home

Caleb Jewell came into the side for Wade but could only manage seven from nine deliveries at the top of the order.

Ben McDermott took the gloves for the final few overs against the Renegades after Wade left the field after hurting his right calf and again in the win over the Scorchers on Saturday.

KFC BBL|14 standings

Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Ties T No results N/R Net Run Rate NRR Deductions Ded. Total points PTS 1 Melbourne Renegades Men REN 2 1 1 0 0 2.128 0 2 2 Brisbane Heat Men HEA 1 1 0 0 0 0.872 0 2 3 Sydney Sixers Men SIX 1 1 0 0 0 0.847 0 2 4 Perth Scorchers Men SCO 2 1 1 0 0 0.528 0 2 5 Adelaide Strikers Men STR 2 1 1 0 0 0.28 0 2 6 Sydney Thunder Men THU 1 1 0 0 0 0.205 0 2 7 Hobart Hurricanes Men HUR 2 1 1 0 0 -2.187 0 2 8 Melbourne Stars Men STA 3 0 3 0 0 -1.005 0 0 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses T: Ties N/R: No results NRR: Net Run Rate Ded.: Deductions PTS: Total points

