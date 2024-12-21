Owen's ton powers Hurricanes to last over win against Perth

Hobart opener Mitch Owen has blasted his maiden BBL century to help the Hurricanes to an eight-wicket victory

A breakout KFC BBL century from Hobart opener Mitch Owen has powered the Hurricanes to a commanding win over powerhouse Perth.

Just two days after being embarrassed by the Melbourne Renegades, when they posted the lowest score (74) in their history, the Hurricanes downed the Scorchers by eight wickets with four balls to spare at Ninja Stadium.

Owen (101 not out from 64 balls) and West Indies star Shai Hope (38) feasted on a star-studded bowling attack with a 101-run stand to set up their first win against the Scorchers in Hobart since January 1, 2013.

Perth took the game into the final over with the Hurricanes still needing seven runs to win, but Owen secured his century with a boundary off Lance Morris to make a certainty of the result.

In 14 previous T20 games, Owen had managed a total of just 89 runs at an average of 12.71, with a highest score of 28.

But the 23-year-old delivered a coming-of-age innings, bringing up his ton from 63 balls.

Owen's knock consisted of nine boundaries and five sixes, including one shot that went out of the stadium.

Perth left out veteran seamer Andrew Tye, but still had an impressive bowling attack of Jhye Richardson, Morris, Jason Behrendorff, Ashton Agar and Cooper Connolly.

Hobart became the sixth team batting second to win the match in seven games so far this season.

Opening bowler Riley Meredith was outstanding for the Hurricanes, picking up 3-27, as well as being involved in a run-out in Perth's score of 6-155.

Australian Test squad member Josh Inglis was powering towards a half-century but was caught in a mix-up between the wickets with captain Ashton Turner (35).

The Hurricanes (1-1) will have a six-day break before they play the Strikers at the Adelaide Oval on Friday night, while the Scorchers (1-1) play Melbourne Renegades at Marvel Stadium on Monday before returning home for their Boxing Day blockbuster against Brisbane Heat.

