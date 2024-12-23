The Surge Pod: Beau Webster's 'tricky' problem

Check out The Surge Podcast on Spotify and Apple





03:38 Play video Beau Webster on juggling Test and BBL duties | The Surge Podcast

It's been a tricky time for Beau Webster over the last few weeks.



The allrounder has been part of the Test squad during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, whilst also juggling his Big Bash commitments.



"It is a bit of a tricky one. I haven't really had it throughout my career where I'm sort of prepping for a Test match in case something was to happen and I get the nod. But then the next minute, when the toss goes up, I'm on a plane to Perth and playing over there," Webster told The Surge Podcast.





Webster has taken it in his stride, knowing that the balancing act comes with the territory.



"You play so much and you play three formats, it's just part of the job. There's no excuses."



"It's a good problem to have I suppose, being around the Test setup and then playing Big Bash, it's exciting times definitely for me."

