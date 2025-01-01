Melbourne Renegades v Adelaide Strikers: match preview

The Big Bash season reaches its halfway point as the Renegades host the Strikers at Marvel Stadium

Match facts

Who: Melbourne Renegades v Adelaide Strikers

What: Match 20, KFC BBL|14

Where: Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

When: Thursday, January 2. Bat flip at 6.30pm AEDT, first ball at 7.15pm AEDT

How to watch: Channel Seven, 7plus, Fox Cricket, Kayo Sports

Officials: Shawn Craig and Eloise Sheridan (field), Phillip Gillespie (third), Daryl Brigham (fourth), Bob Stratford (match referee)

Match squads

Melbourne Renegades: Will Sutherland (c), Jacob Bethell (England), Josh Brown, Laurie Evans (England), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mackenzie Harvey, Fergus O'Neill, Kane Richardson, Tom Rogers, Gurinder Sandhu, Tim Seifert (New Zealand), Callum Stow, Jon Wells, Adam Zampa

The Renegades have named an unchanged squad for the fourth game in a row.

Adelaide Strikers: Matt Short (c), James Bazley, Cameron Boyce, Brendan Doggett, Liam Haskett, Chris Lynn, Jamie Overton (England), Lloyd Pope, Ollie Pope (England), Alex Ross, Liam Scott, D'Arcy Short, Henry Thornton, Jake Weatherald

The Strikers are also unchanged with captain Matt Short named in the 14-player squad to face the Renegades after missing their loss to Perth Scorchers on New Year's Eve with a broken toe. Short will be given every chance to play with the final XI to be named at the bat flip.

Top performers

Most Runs BBL|14 BKT Golden Bat Player Total 1 Cooper Connolly C Connolly 229 2 James Vince J Vince 175 3 Josh Philippe J Philippe 154 4 Mitchell Owen M Owen 152 5 Ashton Turner A Turner 141 6 Ben Duckett B Duckett 135 7 Moises Henriques M Henriques 132 8 Marcus Stoinis M Stoinis 132

Most Wickets BBL|14 BKT Golden Arm Player Total 1 Ben Dwarshuis B Dwarshuis 10 2 Jason Behrendorff J Behrendorff 9 3 Tom Rogers T Rogers 8 4 Wes Agar W Agar 7 5 Jackson Bird J Bird 7 6 Will Sutherland W Sutherland 7 7 Henry Thornton H Thornton 7 8 Jamie Overton J Overton 7

Most sixes scored BBL|14 Player Total 1 Cooper Connolly C Connolly 12 2 Jamie Overton J Overton 8 3 Mitchell Owen M Owen 7 4 Laurie Evans L Evans 6 5 Nick Hobson N Hobson 6 6 Ben McDermott B McDermott 6 7 Josh Philippe J Philippe 6 8 Matthew Renshaw M Renshaw 6

Rapid stats

Melbourne Renegades' Jonathan Wells (2954) is 46 away from becoming the fifth men's player to reach 3000 runs in the Big Bash League.

(2954) is 46 away from becoming the fifth men's player to reach 3000 runs in the Big Bash League. Adelaide Strikers captain Matthew Short (90) is 10 away from registering 100 sixes in the Big Bash League.

What's on the line?

It's starting to get desperate for the Strikers who are sitting second last in the BBL|14 standings halfway through their home-and-away fixtures. Another loss against the Renegades on Friday would make it difficult to reach the finals. For the 'Gades, a third win of the season would keep them inside the top four.

