The Big Bash season reaches its halfway point as the Renegades host the Strikers at Marvel Stadium
Melbourne Renegades v Adelaide Strikers: match preview
Match facts
Who: Melbourne Renegades v Adelaide Strikers
What: Match 20, KFC BBL|14
Where: Marvel Stadium, Melbourne
When: Thursday, January 2. Bat flip at 6.30pm AEDT, first ball at 7.15pm AEDT
Officials: Shawn Craig and Eloise Sheridan (field), Phillip Gillespie (third), Daryl Brigham (fourth), Bob Stratford (match referee)
Match squads
Melbourne Renegades: Will Sutherland (c), Jacob Bethell (England), Josh Brown, Laurie Evans (England), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mackenzie Harvey, Fergus O'Neill, Kane Richardson, Tom Rogers, Gurinder Sandhu, Tim Seifert (New Zealand), Callum Stow, Jon Wells, Adam Zampa
The Renegades have named an unchanged squad for the fourth game in a row.
Adelaide Strikers: Matt Short (c), James Bazley, Cameron Boyce, Brendan Doggett, Liam Haskett, Chris Lynn, Jamie Overton (England), Lloyd Pope, Ollie Pope (England), Alex Ross, Liam Scott, D'Arcy Short, Henry Thornton, Jake Weatherald
The Strikers are also unchanged with captain Matt Short named in the 14-player squad to face the Renegades after missing their loss to Perth Scorchers on New Year's Eve with a broken toe. Short will be given every chance to play with the final XI to be named at the bat flip.
Local knowledge
Rapid stats
- Melbourne Renegades' Jonathan Wells (2954) is 46 away from becoming the fifth men's player to reach 3000 runs in the Big Bash League.
- Adelaide Strikers captain Matthew Short (90) is 10 away from registering 100 sixes in the Big Bash League.
What's on the line?
It's starting to get desperate for the Strikers who are sitting second last in the BBL|14 standings halfway through their home-and-away fixtures. Another loss against the Renegades on Friday would make it difficult to reach the finals. For the 'Gades, a third win of the season would keep them inside the top four.
