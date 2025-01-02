Perth Scorchers v Sydney Thunder: match preview

The Scorchers have scored back-to-back wins and host David Warner's Sydney Thunder at Optus Stadium

Match facts

Who: Perth Scorchers v Sydney Thunder

What: Match 22, KFC BBL|14

Where: Perth Stadium, Perth

When: Friday, January 3. Bat flip at 5.30pm local (8.30pm AEDT), first ball at 6.15pm local (9.15pm AEDT)

Officials: Mike Graham-Smith and David Taylor (field), Andrew Crozier (third), Jamie Thomas (fourth), Steve Davis (match referee)

Match squads

Perth Scorchers: Ashton Turner (c), Ashton Agar, Finn Allen (New Zealand), Jason Behrendorff, Cooper Connolly, Sam Fanning, Aaron Hardie, Nick Hobson, Matthew Hurst (England), Bryce Jackson, Matt Kelly, Lance Morris, Matthew Spoors, Andrew Tye In: Sam Fanning and Bryce Jackson. Out: Keaton Jennings, Jhye Richardson.

Left-hander Sam Fanning, who made his debut for the side in the BBL|13 Eliminator, comes in for the Scorchers in place of Keaton Jennings.

Jhye Richardson has rejoined the Australian Test squad and has been replaced by Bryce Jackson.

Sydney Thunder: David Warner (c), Wes Agar, Tom Andrews, Cameron Bancroft, Sam Billings (England), Ollie Davies, Lockie Ferguson (New Zealand), Matthew Gilkes, Chris Green, Toby Gray, Liam Hatcher, Blake Nikitaras, Sherfane Rutherford (West Indies), Daniel Sams Ins: Toby Gray, Blake Nikitaras. Outs: Hugh Weibgen, Jason Sangha

The Thunder have brought in leg-spinner Toby Gray as cover for Tanveer Sangha, who continues to be sidelined with a side strain.

Top performers

Most Runs BBL|14 BKT Golden Bat Player Total 1 Cooper Connolly C Connolly 229 2 Marcus Stoinis M Stoinis 194 3 James Vince J Vince 175 4 Josh Philippe J Philippe 154 5 Max Bryant M Bryant 153 6 Mitchell Owen M Owen 152 7 D'Arcy Short D Short 151 8 Ashton Turner A Turner 141

Most Wickets BBL|14 BKT Golden Arm Player Total 1 Ben Dwarshuis B Dwarshuis 10 2 Tom Rogers T Rogers 10 3 Henry Thornton H Thornton 10 4 Xavier Bartlett X Bartlett 9 5 Jason Behrendorff J Behrendorff 9 6 Jamie Overton J Overton 9 7 Lloyd Pope L Pope 9 8 Wes Agar W Agar 7

Most sixes scored BBL|14 Player Total 1 Cooper Connolly C Connolly 12 2 Josh Brown J Brown 9 3 Max Bryant M Bryant 8 4 Jamie Overton J Overton 8 5 Mitchell Owen M Owen 7 6 Matthew Renshaw M Renshaw 7 7 D'Arcy Short D Short 7 8 Laurie Evans L Evans 6

Rapid stats

Sydney Thunder batter Cameron Bancroft (1930) is 70 away from reaching 2000 BBL runs.

(1930) is 70 away from reaching 2000 BBL runs. Perth Scorchers skipper Ashton Turner (93) is seven away from registering 100 sixes in the Big Bash League.

(93) is seven away from registering 100 sixes in the Big Bash League. Thunder leg-spinner Tanveer Sangha (48) is two wickets away from reaching 50 in the Big Bash League.

