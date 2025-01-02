The Scorchers have scored back-to-back wins and host David Warner's Sydney Thunder at Optus Stadium
Perth Scorchers v Sydney Thunder: match preview
Match facts
Who: Perth Scorchers v Sydney Thunder
What: Match 22, KFC BBL|14
Where: Perth Stadium, Perth
When: Friday, January 3. Bat flip at 5.30pm local (8.30pm AEDT), first ball at 6.15pm local (9.15pm AEDT)
Officials: Mike Graham-Smith and David Taylor (field), Andrew Crozier (third), Jamie Thomas (fourth), Steve Davis (match referee)
Match squads
Perth Scorchers: Ashton Turner (c), Ashton Agar, Finn Allen (New Zealand), Jason Behrendorff, Cooper Connolly, Sam Fanning, Aaron Hardie, Nick Hobson, Matthew Hurst (England), Bryce Jackson, Matt Kelly, Lance Morris, Matthew Spoors, Andrew Tye
In: Sam Fanning and Bryce Jackson. Out: Keaton Jennings, Jhye Richardson.
Left-hander Sam Fanning, who made his debut for the side in the BBL|13 Eliminator, comes in for the Scorchers in place of Keaton Jennings.
Jhye Richardson has rejoined the Australian Test squad and has been replaced by Bryce Jackson.
Sydney Thunder:
David Warner (c), Wes Agar, Tom Andrews, Cameron Bancroft, Sam Billings (England), Ollie Davies, Lockie Ferguson (New Zealand), Matthew Gilkes, Chris Green, Toby Gray, Liam Hatcher, Blake Nikitaras, Sherfane Rutherford (West Indies), Daniel Sams
Ins: Toby Gray, Blake Nikitaras. Outs: Hugh Weibgen, Jason Sangha
The Thunder have brought in leg-spinner Toby Gray as cover for Tanveer Sangha, who continues to be sidelined with a side strain.
Club news
Perth Scorchers
Sydney Thunder
Top performers
Most Runs
BBL|14 BKT Golden Bat
|Player
|Total
|
1
Cooper Connolly
C Connolly
|229
|2 Marcus Stoinis M Stoinis
|194
|3 James Vince J Vince
|175
|4 Josh Philippe J Philippe
|154
|5 Max Bryant M Bryant
|153
|6 Mitchell Owen M Owen
|152
|7 D'Arcy Short D Short
|151
|8 Ashton Turner A Turner
|141
Most Wickets
BBL|14 BKT Golden Arm
|Player
|Total
|
1
Ben Dwarshuis
B Dwarshuis
|10
|2 Tom Rogers T Rogers
|10
|3 Henry Thornton H Thornton
|10
|4 Xavier Bartlett X Bartlett
|9
|5 Jason Behrendorff J Behrendorff
|9
|6 Jamie Overton J Overton
|9
|7 Lloyd Pope L Pope
|9
|8 Wes Agar W Agar
|7
Most sixes scored
BBL|14
|Player
|Total
|
1
Cooper Connolly
C Connolly
|12
|2 Josh Brown J Brown
|9
|3 Max Bryant M Bryant
|8
|4 Jamie Overton J Overton
|8
|5 Mitchell Owen M Owen
|7
|6 Matthew Renshaw M Renshaw
|7
|7 D'Arcy Short D Short
|7
|8 Laurie Evans L Evans
|6
Local knowledge
Rapid stats
- Sydney Thunder batter Cameron Bancroft (1930) is 70 away from reaching 2000 BBL runs.
- Perth Scorchers skipper Ashton Turner (93) is seven away from registering 100 sixes in the Big Bash League.
- Thunder leg-spinner Tanveer Sangha (48) is two wickets away from reaching 50 in the Big Bash League.
KFC BBL|14 standings
|Team
|
Matches playedM
|
WinsW
|
LossesL
|
TiesT
|
No resultsN/R
|
Net Run RateNRR
|
DeductionsDed.
|
Total pointsPTS
|1 Sydney Sixers Men SIX
|5
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0.228
|0
|8
|2 Perth Scorchers Men SCO
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0.958
|0
|6
|3 Sydney Thunder Men THU
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0.361
|0
|6
|4 Hobart Hurricanes Men HUR
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|-0.301
|0
|6
|5 Melbourne Renegades Men REN
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0.547
|0
|4
|6 Adelaide Strikers Men STR
|6
|2
|4
|0
|0
|-0.235
|0
|4
|7 Brisbane Heat Men HEA
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|-0.727
|0
|4
|8 Melbourne Stars Men STA
|6
|1
|5
|0
|0
|-0.672
|0
|2
M: Matches played
W: Wins
L: Losses
T: Ties
N/R: No results
NRR: Net Run Rate
Ded.: Deductions
PTS: Total points