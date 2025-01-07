Sutherland, Rogers lead Renegades to sensational win

The Renegades have overcome a poor start to rise to a remarkable win in Perth

Melbourne Renegades have pulled off a victory from the depths of defeat over the Perth Scorchers.

After a horror 3-9 start in the powerplay, Will Sutherland (70 off 45) and Tom Rogers (49no off 31) put together a sensational sixth-wicket partnership of 92 to steer the Renegades passed the Scorchers' 8-147 in an epic win to snap a three-game losing streak.

Needing 12 runs off the final over, Rogers sealed the four-wicket win with two balls remaining alongside Gurinder Sandhu as Matthew Kelly was tasked with bowling the tough over.

Sutherland hit a stellar eight boundaries including three sixes in his half-century while Rogers struck seven boundaries including three maximums.

It came after the pair took two wickets each in the first innings where leg-spinner Adam Zampa also starred with 3-27.

Ashton Agar was most impressive for the Scorchers with 51no off 30 balls before taking 0-25 off three overs with the ball.

If it wasn't for Agar's half-century, the Scorchers would have been eyeing a much lower total after slumping to 6-86 off 14.1 overs.

Aaron Hardie scored a run-a-ball 34 as wickets continued to tumble around him including number three and four, Mitch Marsh and Cooper Connolly respectively going for ducks.

Sutherland got the prized wicket of in-form opener Finn Allen (19 off 12) who later took an impressive one-handed grab as wicketkeeper to dismiss Jake Fraser-McGurk for a golden duck.

Tim Seifert and Laurie Evans also failed to score in a difficult start for the Renegades which wasn't too dissimilar to the Scorchers.

But a handy 21 from Marcus Harris opening the batting in his first game this season kept the game ticking for the Renegades.

Then Sutherland and Rogers put on an exceptional display to lift the visitors to their third win of the season to keep their finals hopes alive.

Rogers arrived at the crease when the Renegades had lost 5-44 off 9.3 overs.

Jason Behrendorff, Jhye Richardson and Lance Morris all took two wickets each to lift the home side, but they all came in the first 10 overs bar one as the Renegades scored 1-103 from the final 10 overs.

Sutherland and Behrendorff both took two wickets in two balls early on a pitch which rewarded the quicks with the new ball.

Adding to the Renegades victory was the fact middle-order bat Jonathan Wells came from the field in the first innings after injuring his hamstring, meaning Cameron White's side had to play a batter short.

Wells was listed to bat down the order to bat and wasn't required in the end.

The Scorchers drop alongside the Renegades to a 3-4 record to tighten the race for a finals spot following the match.

