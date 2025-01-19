All you need to know for the BBL|14 finals

Get all the latest news, broadcast and schedule information, as well as how to secure tickets for the Big Bash finals

Who's in?

Hobart and Sydney Sixers were the first teams to lock in a finals spot with the Hurricanes surging to the top of the KFC BBL|14 standings with seven wins on the bounce.

Sydney Thunder's consecutive wins over Perth Scorchers in their two meetings this season also secured their spot in the top four, and they've had to overcome a tough run of injuries after losing both Cameron Bancroft and Daniel Sams for the season following a nasty collision in that first win over the Scorchers in Perth.

Last Friday's Sydney Smash washout at the SCG confirmed spots 1, 2 and 3, but the race for fourth position was a nail-biter, going down to the final match of the regular season on Sunday night.

Melbourne Stars completed a stunning turnaround to snatch fourth spot with a victory over the ladder-leading Hurricanes on Sunday, winning five games in row to rise from last into the top four to qualify for the finals for the first time in five seasons. After losing their opening five games of the season, the stars aligned for Melbourne to begin 2025 with an undefeated streak and a remarkable run of results falling their way.

KFC BBL|14 standings

Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Ties T No results N/R Net Run Rate NRR Deductions Ded. Total points PTS 1 Hobart Hurricanes Men HUR 10 7 2 0 1 -0.12 0 15 2 Sydney Sixers Men SIX 10 6 2 0 2 0.156 0 14 3 Sydney Thunder Men THU 10 5 3 0 2 0.34 0 12 4 Melbourne Stars Men STA 10 5 5 0 0 0.135 0 10 5 Perth Scorchers Men SCO 10 4 6 0 0 0.219 0 8 6 Melbourne Renegades Men REN 10 4 6 0 0 0.139 0 8 7 Brisbane Heat Men HEA 10 3 6 0 1 -0.831 0 7 8 Adelaide Strikers Men STR 10 3 7 0 0 -0.122 0 6 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses T: Ties N/R: No results NRR: Net Run Rate Ded.: Deductions PTS: Total points

Finals structure

It's first (Hurricanes) v second (Sixers) in the Qualifier, with the two sides battling it out in Hobart on Tuesday for a spot in the BBL|14 Final on Monday, January 27, which will also be hosted by the winner of this match.

The loser gets a double chance and will host the Challenger on Friday, January 24 against the winner of the Knockout, which sees third (Thunder) hosting fourth (Stars) in a sudden death final at ENGIE Stadium on Wednesday night.

The winner of Friday's Challenger will secure the second spot in the Final where they will face the winner of the Qualifier for the chance to lift the BBL|14 trophy.

BBL|14 finals schedule

How to get tickets

Tickets for the Qualifier and Knockout will go on sale to the general public at 12 noon AEDT tomorrow (Monday, January 20), with club members given access to an exclusive pre-sale from 10am AEDT.

Tickets for the Qualifier at Ninja Stadium between the Hurricanes and Sixers can be purchased here, with tickets for the Knockout hosted by the Thunder at ENGIE Stadium able to be secured here.

Tickets for the Final and Challenger will then be available for purchase from 12 noon AEDT on Wednesday, January 22, with home club members again getting access to an exclusive pre-sale from 10am AEDT.

How to watch

Every match of the BBL|14 finals will be broadcast live on Channel Seven, 7plus, Fox Cricket, Kayo Sports featuring big names such as Ricky Ponting, Damien Fleming, Brad Hodge and former Melbourne Renegades captain Aaron Finch calling the action on Channel Seven, while Fox Cricket boasts as line-up of Adam Gilchrist, Mike Hussey, Mark Waugh and renowned broadcaster Mark Howard.

There will also be live ball-by-ball radio coverage on ABC and SEN, which you can listen to via the CA Live app and cricket.com.au.

Form guide

Most recent first (W: win, L: loss, D: no result/abandoned)

Hobart Hurricanes: LWWWDWWWWL

After a disastrous first up loss to the Renegades on a tricky pitch in Geelong, the Hurricanes have peeled of seven/eight victories in a row to surge to the top of the standings and secure their first home final in five years. Five have those victories came chasing a total with finisher Tim David in electric form, and he's been well supported by breakout opener Mitch Owen.

01:59 Play video Tim David's destructive knock fires Hurricanes to victory

Sydney Sixers: DWWLDLWWWW

The Sixers raced out of the blocks with four wins on the bounce to start the season, before hitting a rough patch with a washout in Coffs Harbour either side of two losses to the Hurricanes and Stars. Steve Smith's return helped them respond in emphatic fashion by beating the Scorchers and Strikers to secure a finals berth for the seventh straight season. However, with Smith and English recruit James Vince having already played their last match of BBL|14, they be looking for their other batters to help pick up the slack.

03:45 Play video Steve Smith lights up the Big Bash with a big hundred

Sydney Thunder: DWLDLWWWLW

It's been a fairytale run for the Thunder in BBL|14, rebounding from their bottom placed finishing last season to return to the finals. David Warner's leadership and form with the bat has been instrumental in the Thunder overcoming a series of injuries and finishing third with as many as six players from their original 18-man squad sidelined at various times. An emotional final ball win over the Scorchers in Perth on January 3 saw them put aside the loss of Daniel Sams and Cameron Bancroft to season ending injuries mid-match and put them on a path to the top four.

02:26 Play video Warner shows class in gutsy unbeaten 86

Melbourne Stars: WWWWWLLLLL

The Stars fifth win in a row completed an incredible turnaround in BBL|14 and sealed the unlikeliest of finals berths by beating the first placed Hurricanes at the MCG on Sunday. The Stars had less than a 4 per cent chance of reaching the final four after losing their first five games of the season, but they've gone undefeated in 2025 to return to the knockout stage for the first time in five seasons.

02:48 Play video Superhero Maxwell to Stars' rescue at Marvel

How to stay up to date

Cricket.com.au, the CA Live and Big Bash apps will have you covered for all the breaking news, match recaps and video highlights through the BBL|14 finals. We'll also have live scores throughout the match and exclusive coverage each day with reports, interviews and behind-the-scenes insights from our crew following the teams in Hobart and Sydney. You can download either app (or both) by clicking the links above to stay in the know as the Big Bash reaches the business end!

You can also catch up on all the latest news and talking points via The Surge Podcast where host Adam White will be joined by special guests to dissect all the action from the BBL|14 finals. Listen and subscribe to The Surge on Spotify and Apple.