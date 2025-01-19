Scorchers, Stars, 'Canes secure future with embargo day deals

Big names set to be out of contract at three clubs as Ashton Agar, Peter Siddle, Riley Meredith and Mitch Owen extend

Marsh a free agent as Agar recommits to Scorchers

Ashton Agar will remain a one-club Big Bash player after Perth Scorchers fought off interest from rivals to re-sign the spin-bowling allrounder to a three-year contract extension.

Agar, whose deal was due to expire at the end of this season, will continue to call Perth home until at least the end of BBL|17, joining teammates Lance Morris (BBL|16), Jhye Richardson (BBL|16), Aaron Hardie (BBL|17) and captain Ashton Turner (BBL|18) in committing to the future of the club.

The league's eight clubs have until the end of the KFC BBL|14 regular season tonight to lock in deals for next season with 10 players on currently on their list, with a contracting embargo period to kick in at the completion of Melbourne Stars' clash with Hobart Hurricanes.

Agar is the 10th player the Scorchers have re-signed for next season and beyond, meaning Australia men's T20 captain Mitch Marsh and veteran fast bowlers Jason Behrendorff and Andrew Tye will become free agents after the BBL|14 Final.

Batters Sam Fanning, Nick Hobson and Matthew Spoors are also out of contract at the end of this season.

The embargo will only be lifted for a new 10-day Player Movement Window at 9am on the day after the BBL|14 Final where clubs will be able to trade or sign players from other clubs, as well as trading overseas draft positions.

Clubs will not be able to re-sign or extend contracts of their own players during that period.

Agar made his Scorchers debut as a 20-year-old in BBL|03 and has featured in 11 of 12 season since, only missing BBL|10 with injury.

The 31-year-old, who has represented Australia on 76 occasions across all three formats, is the only player in both the Scorchers' top 10 wicket-takers and run-scorers in the club's history.

"Perth is my home. I moved here from Melbourne when I was 18 and I've never looked back," Agar said today.

"To be at the Scorchers for another three years means the world to me.

"It means I'm all in at one club and I'm playing with my best mates, in front of the greatest fans in Australia, it's huge."

If desired, the Scorchers can add another two players to their list for next season by trading or signing free agents from other clubs during the Player Movement Window.

Club's will be permitted to have 12 players on their list at the end of the Player Movement Window, with the period to run from 9am (AEDT) on Tuesday, January 28, 2025, to 5pm, Thursday, February 6.

Perth Scorchers list for BBL|15: Ashton Agar (contracted until BBL|17), Finn Allen (BBL|15), Mahli Beardman (BBL|15), Cooper Connolly (BBL|16), Aaron Hardie (BBL|17), Josh Inglis (BBL|15), Matthew Kelly (BBL|15), Lance Morris (BBL|16), Jhye Richardson (BBL|16), Ashton Turner (BBL|18) Out of contract: Jason Behrendorff, Sam Fanning, Nick Hobson, Mitch Marsh, Matthew Spoors, Andrew Tye

Siddle to play on past aged 41 in BBL|15

Evergreen quick Peter Siddle will go around again next summer after signing a one-year contract extension with Melbourne Stars for BBL|15.

While admitting on The Surge Podcast last week that he was "definitely done" with domestic cricket for Victoria at the end of this season, Siddle revealed he was weighing up his options to play on into an 11th Big Bash season.

The 40-year-old has wound back the clock in BBL|14 as the Stars surged back into finals contention, regularly clocking speeds above 140kph.

Siddle is the Stars' joint leading wicket-taker alongside Mark Steketee this season with 11 in his eight games, taking his career BBL tally to 110 in his 91 matches across more than a decade in the competition.

After losing their opening five games of BBL|14, the Stars have now won four in a row and a fifth tonight against the Hurricanes will see the club qualify for the finals for the first time in five seasons.

"I've really enjoyed my time in BBL|14 and whatever the result today, I feel like there's a really strong platform to build on for sustained success and I can't wait to play a few more games at the MCG next season," Siddle said.

Siddle didn't even have a BBL contract less than a fortnight out from the start of this season, filling the last spot on Melbourne Stars list for BBL|14 – the club he initially signed for ahead of the competition's inaugural season in 2011-12 but never debuted for due to his international commitments at the time.

But Stars general manager Blair Crouch said Siddle had exceeded all expectations this year.

"Peter is a credit to himself and is a great example to all players in the way that he prepares himself for each and every game," he said.

"He's not only a great performer on the field but off the field he has been a wonderful support to both the coaching staff and leadership group as well a great mentor for our younger bowlers."

The Stars currently have eight players re-signed for next season, which includes captain Marcus Stoinis for another two seasons and superstar allrounder Glenn Maxwell until the end of BBL|15.

Recent Test debutant Beau Webster is among those out of contract and has been linked to a move to back the Hurricanes for next season, where he plays domestic cricket for Tasmania.

Melbourne Stars list for BBL|15: Scott Boland (contracted until BBL|15), Hilton Cartwright (BBL|15), Tom Curran (BBL|15), Glenn Maxwell (BBL|15), Hamish McKenzie (BBL|15), Tom Rogers (BBL|16), Peter Siddle (BBL|15), Marcus Stoinis (BBL|16) Out of contract: Brody Couch, Sam Harper, Campbell Kellaway, Jon Merlo, Joel Paris, Mark Steketee, Doug Warren, Beau Webster

Hurricanes lock away rising star, express quick for three years

Out-of-contract Hobart Hurricanes pair Riley Meredith and Mitch Owen have recommitted to the club long-term, also signing three-year contract extensions.

They join skipper Nathan Ellis and star batter Ben McDermott in staying at the Hurricanes until at least the end of BBL|17.

Owen has been around the Hurricanes since his debut in BBL|10 as an 18-year-old but has enjoyed a breakout campaign this summer with his move to the top of the order leading to a career-best 270-run season.

Now 23, the right-hander slammed an unbeaten 64-ball 101 earlier this season against Perth Scorchers.

Hurricanes high performance general manager, Salliann Beams, said Owen – also a pace-bowling allrounder – had "completely owned" his new opening role.

"Not only has he been entertaining, but he has also given the rest of the batting order so much confidence to go out and play their natural game," Beams said.

"He has been preparing for this all season and has been so impressive, as we needed to change it up this year and to invest in our future, and it has paid off.

"Mitch gives this team a new point of difference, so we are thrilled he has invested long term, and this is the start of something exciting for him and this team."

Meredith has been the club's leading bowler this season with 11 wickets as the Hurricanes locked up top spot and a home Qualifier final against Sydney Sixers on Tuesday with seven straight wins.

The express right-armer burst onto the scene for the Hurricanes in BBL|07 finals and has since become the club's all-time leading men's wicket-taker with 98.

"I have thoroughly enjoyed my time playing for my hometown club, and to help bring Hobart and Tassie, its first BBL title is something that I have always dreamed of," Meredith said.

Re-signing Meredith and Owen completes the Hurricanes 10 permitted roster spots power-hitter Tim David among those out of contract at the end of BBL|14.

Spinners Paddy Dooley and Peter Hatzoglou, fast bowler Billy Stanlake and Tasmanian batters Jake Doran and Charlie Wakim also have deals expiring at the end of this season.

Hobart Hurricanes list for BBL|15: Iain Carlisle (contracted until BBL|15), Nikhil Chaudhary (BBL|16), Nathan Ellis (BBL|17), Caleb Jewell (BBL|15), Chris Jordan (BBL|15), Ben McDermott (BBL|17), Riley Meredith (BBL|17), Mitch Owen (BBL|17), Matthew Wade (BBL|15), Mac Wright (BBL|15) Out of contract: Tim David, Paddy Dooley, Jake Doran, Peter Hatzoglou, Billy Stanlake, Charlie Wakim

