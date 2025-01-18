'Canes finals boost as Ellis, McDermott commit to future

It gets even better for Hobart Hurricanes after they locked in top spot with their captain and star batter signing extensions

Hobart Hurricanes have been given a boost ahead of their first home final in five years with captain Nathan Ellis and star batter Ben McDermott extending their stay with the club until BBL|17.

The pair were already contracted for next season and have both penned two-year extensions to remain in Hobart until at least 2028.

Ellis took over the Hurricanes captaincy last season and has led the club on an eight-game winning streak in KFC BBL|14 to secure their first finals appearance in three seasons.

The 30-year-old right-armer has been one of the competition's most consistent performers during his six years in Hobart and has established himself in Australia's white-ball squads, playing a part in last year's T20 World Cup campaign in the Caribbean.

Ellis has 81 wickets in his 68 BBL matches and boasts a superb economy rate of 8.23 given he regularly bowls the tough death and Power Surge overs.

"I feel immense pride in representing Tasmania – this state and this club have changed my life, and I'm really excited at the prospect of repaying the faith over the next few years," Ellis said today.

"It's been a great season thus far, and I'm excited to see where this group can go in the coming seasons."

McDermott (2681 at 35.27) is just 26 runs away from overtaking D'Arcy Short as the Hurricanes' all-time leading men's run-scorer and won the league's player of the tournament award in BBL|11 for his 577 runs striking at 153.

The right-hander has missed Hobart's past two games with a hamstring injury but is in line to make his return in their final game of the regular season against Melbourne Stars tomorrow.

"It was a no-brainer for me to extend my time with the Hurricanes, especially after the cricket that we have played this year and the direction we are headed," McDermott said.

"I am so excited to be a part of this group for another three BBL campaigns, and I feel as though we are really building something special in this group."

The Hurricanes have already locked up top spot prior to their clash with the Stars at the MCG and will host the Qualifier at Ninja Stadium against Sydney Sixers on Tuesday night with the winner of that match to progress directly to the BBL|14 decider, which they will also host.

The Hurricanes have lost fast bowler Billy Stanlake for the finals however after he fractured his right scapula while diving for a catch against Melbourne Renegades last Tuesday.

They've added West Australian quick Cameron Gannon as a replacement, who has starred with the third most wickets in the first two editions of the United States' Major League Cricket with 22 wickets where he is eligible as a domestic player.

Tasmanian batter Tim Ward has been signed as another replacement player for Iain Carlisle, who has been unavailable for BBL|14 due to an ongoing back injury.

Ellis and McDermott are among eight Hurricanes players already locked away for next season, with each club permitted to have 10 players on their books prior a contracting embargo that begins with the completion of the current home-and-away campaign on Sunday night.

Stars Tim David, Riley Meredith, Mitch Owen and Billy Stanlake are currently without deals for BBL|15.

The embargo will only be lifted for a new 10-day Player Movement Window at 9am on the day after the BBL|14 Final where clubs will be able to trade or sign players from other clubs, as well as trading overseas draft positions.

Clubs will not be able to re-sign or extend contracts of their own players during that period.

A club may have up to 10 men's players on their BBL list prior to the Player Movement Window, and 12 at its completion, with the period to run from 9am (AEDT) on Tuesday, January 28, 2025, to 5pm, Thursday, February 6.

