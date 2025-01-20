Aussies get over the line against Bangladesh in nervous finish

Australia had to work hard to get a second win in the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup

Australia have narrowly avoided an upset loss to Bangladesh for the second time in two editions of the U19 Women's T20 World Cup as they fumbled their way over the line in a low-scoring thriller.

Set a total of 92 for their second win of the tournament, Australia edged home with two wickets and four balls to spare at Malaysia's UKM YSD Oval.

The Australian openers started the chase in their natural big-hitting manner, with both Kate Pelle and Ines McKeon clearing the rope in the initial overs.

However, McKeon fell victim to miscommunication, run out on 14 off nine.

Lucy Hamilton played a vital captain's knock of 30 off 35, but batters around her tumbled thanks to an excellent display by the Bangladesh bowlers, who kept attacking the stumps.

When Hamilton fell with 15 still needed, the pressure became evident in the running between the wickets.

In the end, Ella Briscoe (11* off 22) held her composure as the Aussies completed a nervous chase.

Earlier, Sumaiya Akther Suborna gave Bangladesh a positive start after they were put in to bat by Australia, scoring two boundaries off Chloe Ainsworth (1-23).

But her aggressive intent had her caught in the deep by Caoimhe Bray on 13 as Ainsworth got her revenge.

Left-arm quick Eleanor Larosa (2-19) then struck twice in her first over, dismantling the stumps of Juairiya Ferdous with a seed and finding the edge of Sadia Islam to have her caught behind.

Hamilton did not take the ball herself for a second game in a row as all five bowlers deployed by her ticked off the wickets column.

While a middle-order collapse saw Bangladesh restricted under three figures, that total could have been much smaller had Australia not dropped five chances in the field.

It was Afia Ashima Era's lone hand that added 29 runs.

2025 ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup

Australia squad: Chloe Ainsworth, Lily Bassingthwaighte, Caoimhe Bray, Ella Briscoe, Maggie Clark, Hasrat Gill, Lucy Hamilton, Amy Hunter, Sara Kennedy, Eleanor Larosa, Grace Lyons, Ines McKeon, Juliette Morton, Kate Pelle, Tegan Williamson

Australia's Group D fixtures

January 18: Australia beat Scotland by nine wickets

January 20: Australia beat Bangladesh by two wickets

January 22: v Nepal, UKM YSD Oval, Selangor, 2.30pm AEDT

Super Sixes:

January 25-29: Two groups of six, top two in each group advance to semi-finals

Finals

January 31: Semi-final 1, Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur, 10.30am AEDT

January 31: Semi-final 2, Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur, 2.30pm AEDT

February 2: Final, Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur, 2.30pm AEDT

For the full list of fixtures click here. All matches live and exclusive on Prime Video.