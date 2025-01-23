Warner named captain of official BBL|14 Team of the Tournament

The votes are in so find out who the eight head coaches have picked in their best XI for BBL|14

David Warner has been named captain of official KFC BBL|14 Team of the Tournament in his first full Big Bash season after leading Sydney Thunder off the bottom and back into the finals.

Warner (346 runs) also starred at the top of the order for the Thunder, finishing second behind Cooper Connolly (351) in the BKT Golden Bat leaderboard, who has also earned selection in the tournament's best XI for the first time.

Veteran fast bowler Jason Behrendorff, who won BKT Golden Arm award with 17 wickets, also makes his maiden appearance in a BBL Team of the Tournament dominated by seven first timers.

Official BBL|14 Team of the Tournament: 1. David Warner* (c) – Sydney Thunder (8 votes) 2. Mitchell Owen* – Hobart Hurricanes (6 votes) 3. Cooper Connolly* – Perth Scorchers (8 votes) 4. Marcus Stoinis – Melbourne Stars (4 votes) 5. Sam Billings* (wk) – Sydney Thunder (3 votes) 6. Glenn Maxwell – Melbourne Stars (5 votes) 7. Tim David – Hobart Hurricanes (6 votes) 8. Ben Dwarshuis* – Sydney Sixers (5 votes) 9. Tom Rogers – Melbourne Renegades (8 votes) 10. Jason Behrendorff* – Perth Scorchers (5 votes) 11. Lloyd Pope* – Adelaide Strikers (5 votes) 12th: Jamie Overton – Adelaide Strikers (3 votes) *denotes first time selected in BBL Team of the Tournament

He leads an attack featuring four of the top six wicket-takers for the season with Tom Rogers (16), Lloyd Pope (15) and Ben Dwarshuis (14) also earning selection.

Adelaide Strikers' English allrounder Jamie Overton (191 runs and 11 wickets) narrowly missed selection in the XI for the second straight year after being named as 12th man.

Selected by the league's eight head coaches, who each picked their best team from across the entire competition, Brisbane Heat are the only club not represented.

Warner, Connolly and Rogers each earned the maximum number of votes with eight, while Hobart Hurricanes pair Tim David and Mitch Owen received six votes.

Sam Billings takes the gloves after 11 dismissals and 185 runs in the regular season, and alongside hard-hitting opener Owen, left-armer Dwarshuis and leg-spinner Pope round out the seven selected in the Team of the Tournament for the first time.

Glenn Maxwell (BBL|09 and |10) makes his third appearance since the concept was introduced for BBL|09, with Melbourne Stars teammate Marcus Stoinis (BBL|09) his second after being named 12th man a year later.

02:24 Play video Unstoppable Maxwell fires Stars past 200

Rogers and David also earned selection for the second time after being named in BBL|12.

"It is brilliant to see the likes of David Warner and Jason Behrendorff earn selection for the first time, alongside a host of other experienced players. Their performances over many years reflect all players' dedication to the BBL," said league boss Alistair Dobson.

"Similarly, the BBL has been the launch pad for young players like Cooper Connolly and Mitch Owen, and a place for internationals including Sam Billings and Jamie Overton to showcase their talent."

Five of the team's 12 members are still alive in BBL|14 as the Sixers meet the Thunder for the first ever time in BBL finals at the SCG on Friday for a chance to take on the Hurricanes next Monday for the title.

Top performers in BBL|14

Most Runs BBL|14 BKT Golden Bat Player Total 1 Cooper Connolly C Connolly 351 2 David Warner D Warner 346 3 Mitchell Owen M Owen 344 4 Glenn Maxwell G Maxwell 325 5 Marcus Stoinis M Stoinis 311 6 Matthew Renshaw M Renshaw 280 7 Max Bryant M Bryant 259 8 Alex Ross A Ross 256

Most Wickets BBL|14 BKT Golden Arm Player Total 1 Jason Behrendorff J Behrendorff 17 2 Tom Rogers T Rogers 16 3 Mark Steketee M Steketee 15 4 Lance Morris L Morris 15 5 Lloyd Pope L Pope 15 6 Ben Dwarshuis B Dwarshuis 14 7 Spencer Johnson S Johnson 13 8 Riley Meredith R Meredith 13

Most sixes scored BBL|14 Player Total 1 Glenn Maxwell G Maxwell 27 2 Mitchell Owen M Owen 25 3 Cooper Connolly C Connolly 19 4 Tim David T David 17 5 Matthew Renshaw M Renshaw 17 6 Max Bryant M Bryant 14 7 Josh Brown J Brown 12 8 Jake Fraser-McGurk J Fraser-McGurk 12

KFC BBL|14 finals schedule

Qualifier: Hobart Hurricanes beat Sydney Sixers by 12 runs

Knockout: Sydney Thunder beat Melbourne Stars by 21 runs (DLS Method)

Challenger: Sydney Sixers v Sydney Thunder, SCG (Friday, January 24, 7.15pm AEDT)

Final: Hobart Hurricanes v winner of Challenger, Ninja Stadium (Monday, January 27, 7.15pm AEDT)