Cricket.com.au names our best XI from the BBL|14 season

Ahead of the official Team of the Tournament being named this week, cricket.com.au have picked our best XI from BBL|14

After a thrilling end to the BBL|14 home-and-away season that saw Melbourne Stars sneak into fourth place by winning the final game, the cricket.com.au editorial team have put our selectors hats on to come up with a best XI from the tournament.

As per BBL rules, only three overseas players could be included (although only one made the cut), with several tough calls likely to generate plenty of debate.

The official KFC BBL|14 Team of the Tournament, selected by the eight Big Bash coaches, will be announced on Thursday ahead of the Challenger final.

The BBL|14 finals kick off tonight with the Hurricanes, Sixers, Thunder and Stars vying for the chance to lift the silverware on January 27.

David Warner (c) (Sydney Thunder)

M: 9 | Runs: 346 | Ave: 57.66 | SR: 142.38 | HS: 88no

After retiring from international cricket, David Warner returned to the Thunder for his first full Big Bash season, and he certainly lived up to the hype with three half-centuries to lead the league run-scoring for a large chunk of the season until being pipped by Cooper Connolly in the final game. His captaincy and leadership were also instrumental in leading the Thunder back to finals after they finished last the season before.

Warner digs deep in unbeaten 88

Mitch Owen (Hobart Hurricanes)

M: 9 | Runs: 308 | Ave: 38.50 | SR: 186.66 | HS: 101no Wkts: 3 | Econ: 8.77 | BBI: 1-13

Mitch Owen's top score in the BBL before this season was just 28, but he smashed that out of the park along with several of the Scorchers' bowlers in his epic 64-ball 101 not out in the Hurricanes' second game of the season. Owen seized his chance after being elevated to open the batting with a breakout season to help his side finish the home-and-away campaign at the top of the standings. The 23-year-old has hit 22 sixes so far in BBL|14, second to only Glenn Maxwell.

Cooper Connolly (Perth Scorchers)

M: 10 | Runs: 351 | Ave: 50.14 | SR: 131.46 | HS: 66 Wkts: 6 | Econ: 7.41 | BBI: 1-15

Elevated up the order with several Scorchers stars missing, Cooper Connolly showed a composure beyond his 21 years to navigate his side through a tricky start to the campaign. Averaging above 50 with a top score of 66 highlights the consistency of the allrounder's season where he claimed the BKT Golden Bat as the tournament's top run-scorer. Already a star of the competition, higher honours beckon for the left-hander who departed for his maiden Test tour with Australia after the regular season.

Connolly hits six sixes in lone hand 50

Tim Seifert (wk) (Melbourne Renegades)

M: 10 | Runs: 200 | Ave: 22.22 | SR: 122.69 | HS: 55 | Ct: 10 | St: 2

In a tough season for wicketkeepers with the bat, Tim Seifert led the way with 200 runs and 12 dismissals. Having signed a two-year deal with the Renegades in the pre-season, Seifert will be back in BBL|15 eager to build on his first season in the Big Bash and help the Renegades return to finals.

O'Neill helps himself to three in an over with Seifert screamer

Marcus Stoinis (Melbourne Stars)

M: 10 | Runs: 296 | Ave: 29.60 | SR: 130.97 | HS: 62 Wkts: 4 | Econ: 7.22 | BBI: 2-30

It was a tough start to Marcus Stoinis' career as Melbourne Stars captain with five losses in a row to begin BBL|14. The skipper then stood up on New Year's Day to get his side on the board with 62 from 48 balls to beat the Heat and they haven't looked back since. Stoinis' contributions down the stretch of 48 and 32 with the bat and 2-30 with the ball, as well as his leadership, has seen the Stars win five on the bounce to storm into the finals as the form side.

Stoinis steers Stars to drought-breaking win with fifty

Glenn Maxwell (Melbourne Stars)

M: 8 | Runs: 297 | Ave: 59.40 | SR: 194.11 | HS: 90

Freed of the Stars captaincy, Glenn Maxwell has returned to his match-winning best this Big Bash season to lead their resurgence with a couple of outrageous knocks after losing their first five games, with Maxwell missing the first two of those. His effort against the Renegades where he scored all 79 runs off the bat in an 81-run eighth-wicket partnership with Usama Mir brought back memories of his incredible 201 not out in the 2023 ODI World Cup, while his 76no off 32 balls in their last match to clinch a top four spot was also something to behold. Maxwell also went past 3000 career BBL runs on his way to 297 for the BBL|14 regular season.

Superhero Maxwell to Stars' rescue at Marvel

Tim David (Hobart Hurricanes)

M: 9 | Runs: 229 | Ave: 45.80 | SR: 172.18 | HS: 68no

He may not be right up among the top scorers this season, but Tim David's runs have certainly been among the most impactful. David has been the banker for several of the Hurricanes' run chases this season as they won seven in a row to clinch top spot. He's mastered the Power Surge where scored his 103 runs at an incredible strike rate of 278.38.

David blasts it past the Strikers

Tom Rogers (Melbourne Renegades)

M: 10 | Wkts: 16 | Ave: 19.12 | Econ: 8.42 | BBI: 3-22 Runs: 99 | Ave: 49.50 | HS: 49no

Another fine season with the ball for the Tasmanian school teacher whose 16 wickets has put him up to second on the Renegades all-time wicket-takers tally in just his third season at the club. Rogers also had telling contributions with the bat in BBL|14, highlighted by his career-best score of 49no to combine with captain Will Sutherland for a miracle comeback win over the Scorchers in Perth.

Remarkable Sutherland, Rogers pull off epic win

Mark Steketee (Melbourne Stars)

M: 5 | Wkts: 15 | Ave: 8.60 | Econ: 6.97 | BBI: 5-17

It's no coincidence that the Stars started winning when Mark Steketee came into the team on New Year's Day against the Heat. The Queenslander's ability to bowl wicket-taking deliveries, especially with the new ball in the Powerplay, has helped the Stars surge back into contention. Steketee wasn't picked for the first five games of the season that the Stars lost but has played in every win since, taking the first T20 five-wicket haul of his career against the Renegades at Marvel Stadum in their Melbourne derby win.

Steketee's five-for dents Renegades' chase

Jason Behrendorff (Perth Scorchers)

M: 10 | Wkts: 17 | Ave: 17.41 | Econ: 7.55 | BBI: 3-21

Jason Behrendorff enhanced his reputation as one of the BBL's best ever bowlers with another superb 17-wicket season. The 34-year-old took out the BKT Golden Arm award and remains in the top five BBL wicket-takers of all-time with 140 career scalps. But he's now out-of-contract with the Scorchers and is no certainty to return next summer as the club looks to the future, with the Renegades currently leading the race to secure his services.

Adam Zampa (Melbourne Renegades)

M: 10 | Wkts: 12 | Ave: 21.66 | Econ: 7.22 | BBI: 3-27

While Lloyd Pope (15) may have taken more wickets this season, Adam Zampa proved a lot harder to get away, operating on average at almost three runs fewer per over than the Adelaide Strikers leggie. Australia's premier white-ball spinner said he felt fresher than previous Big Bash seasons leading into BBL|14 and it certainly proved that way as he doubled his wickets tally from last season.

Bowled him 🕶️



Adam Zampa got this googly right through Nathan McSweeney! #BBL14 pic.twitter.com/sHh11EKLiw — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 18, 2025

12th: Riley Meredith (Hobart Hurricanes)

M: 8 | Wkts: 11 | Ave: 23.90 | Econ: 8.76 | BBI: 3-27

Riley Meredith has led the way in a star-studded Hurricanes pace attack that also saw significant contributions from new-ball partner Billy Stanlake (6 wickets), captain Nathan Ellis (9) and English recruit Chris Jordan (7), with the quartet a big factor in Hobart clinching top spot with seven straight victories. In a tough selection call, his 11 wickets weren't quite enough to get him into our XI, but the right-arm speedster could become the first ever bowler to take 100 BBL wickets for the Hurricanes if he takes another two during the finals series.

KFC BBL|14 finals schedule

Qualifier: Hobart Hurricanes v Sydney Sixers, Ninja Stadium (Tuesday, January 21, 7.30pm AEDT)

Knockout: Sydney Thunder v Melbourne Stars, ENGIE Stadum (Wednesday, January 22, 7.30pm AEDT)

Challenger: Loser of Qualifier v winner of Knockout (Friday, January 24, 7.15pm AEDT)

Final: Winner of Qualifier v winner of Challenger (Monday, January 27, 7.15pm AEDT)