Philippe listed at No.3 as Thunder opt to field in Challenger

David Warner has sent the Sixers in as the BBL's Sydney rivals meet with a spot in the decider on the line

Sydney Thunder have backed in their spin trio of Chris Green, Tanveer Sangha and Tom Andrews to lift them into a first Big Bash Final in nine years as captain David Warner opted to bowl first in tonight's all-Sydney KFC BBL|14 Challenger.

Sydney Sixers have named an unchanged XI from the one that narrowly lost last Tuesday's Qualifier to Hobart, but wicketkeeper-batter Josh Philippe has been listed to bat at No.3 with Jack Edwards to open alongside Kurtis Patterson.

The Sixers will be out to extend their winning streak over their crosstown rivals to reach a fifth final in six years.

The Thunder have been forced into one change after Ollie Davies failed to recover from a thigh injury that prevented him from fielding in Wednesday's win over the Stars.

Sydney Sixers XI: Jack Edwards, Kurtis Patterson, Josh Philippe (wk), Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Silk, Lachlan Shaw, Ben Dwarshuis, Hayden Kerr, Ben Manenti, Jafer Chohan, Mitchell Perry Sydney Thunder XI: David Warner (c), Hugh Weibgen, Matthew Gilkes, Sam Billings (wk), Jason Sangha, Chris Green, George Garton, Nathan McAndrew, Tom Andrews, Wes Agar, Tanveer Sangha In: Jason Sangha. Out: Ollie Davies

Jason Sangha has been recalled for his first match since December 28 and is listed to bat at No.5.

Today marks nine years since the Thunder won their first and only men's Big Bash title and they haven't reached another final since.

Tonight's match is also the first time Sydney's two men's teams have met in a final across the league's 14-year history and the Sixers enter the clash having beaten their rivals in the past six completed matches – a fact both sides are all too aware of.

"They like to remind us that they have beaten us a lot, particularly when we're around the NSW set up," Thunder allrounder Chris Green said on match eve.

"They've had the wood over us in the last few games, but I think playing a knockout final in front of a packed house could be a different kettle of fish in the way we're playing.

"We're gelling really good as a unit, we're excited and looking forward to taking it on."

The Hurricanes await the winner at Ninja Stadium on Monday after they beat the Sixers by 12 runs to book the first spot in the BBL|14 Final.

KFC BBL|14 finals schedule

Qualifier: Hobart Hurricanes beat Sydney Sixers by 12 runs

Knockout: Sydney Thunder beat Melbourne Stars by 21 runs (DLS)

Challenger: Sydney Sixers v Sydney Thunder, SCG (Friday, January 24, 7.15pm AEDT)

Final: Hobart Hurricanes v winner of Challenger, Ninja Stadium (Monday, January 27, 7.15pm AEDT)