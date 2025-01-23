Sydney Sixers v Sydney Thunder: Challenger preview

Sydney rivals meet in the finals for the first time in the BBL with a spot in the decider on the line

Match facts

Who: Sydney Sixers v Sydney Thunder

What: Challenger, KFC BBL|14

Where: SCG, Sydney

When: Friday, January 24. Bat flip at 6.30pm AEDT, first ball at 7.15pm AEDT

How to watch: Channel Seven, 7plus, Fox Cricket, Kayo Sports

Listen: ABC, SEN

Buy tickets: Limited tickets remain, buy here

Live scores: Match Centre

Highlights, news and reactions after the match: cricket.com.au, the CA Live and Big Bash apps

Officials: Sam Nogajski and Donovan Koch (field), Phil Gillespie (third), Shawn Craig (fourth), Steve Davis (match referee)

Match squads

Sydney Sixers: Jafer Chohan (England), Joel Davies, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Lachlan Hearne, Moises Henriques (c), Hanno Jacobs, Hayden Kerr, Ben Manenti, Kurtis Patterson, Mitch Perry, Josh Philippe, Lachlan Shaw, Jordan Silk In: Hanno Jacobs

With just 13 players to pick from for their last match following the departure of their Test stars Steve Smith, Todd Murphy and Sean Abbott, the Sixers have added ACT and Western Suburbs allrounder Hanno Jacobs as a local replacement player for the Challenger.

While unlikely to play, Jacobs – who hit 61 for the Prime Minister's XI against India last month – adds depth to the depleted Sixers with veteran quick Jackson Bird still unavailable with a hamstring injury.

Sydney Thunder: David Warner (c), Wes Agar, Tom Andrews, Sam Billings (England), Daniel Christian, Ollie Davies, George Garton (England), Matt Gilkes, Chris Green, Muhammad Hasnain (Pakistan), Nathan McAndrew, Jason Sangha, Tanveer Sangha, Hugh Weibgen Ins: Dan Christian, Jason Sangha. Outs: Toby Gray, Blake Nikitaras

The Thunder have made two changes to the squad that beat Melbourne Stars to qualify for the Challenger – veteran allrounder Dan Christian returns alongside batter Jason Sangha, with Toby Gray and Blake Nikitaras making way.

Christian played in the most recent Sydney Smash, which ended in a washout at the SCG last Friday.

What they said

“Two Sydney teams in the qualifying final would be even more nerve wracking for me. I'd really hate to f**king lose that game” — Moises Henriques , Sixers captain

“It could be the best game of the tournament. It's their home ground, they're expected to win, they usually beat the Thunder – I think we're going to turn it around this year” — Tanveer Sangha , Thunder bowler

Club news

Sydney Sixers

Sydney Thunder

Get the latest

Top performers

Most Runs BBL|14 BKT Golden Bat Player Total 1 Cooper Connolly C Connolly 351 2 David Warner D Warner 346 3 Mitchell Owen M Owen 344 4 Glenn Maxwell G Maxwell 325 5 Marcus Stoinis M Stoinis 311 6 Matthew Renshaw M Renshaw 280 7 Max Bryant M Bryant 259 8 Alex Ross A Ross 256

Most Wickets BBL|14 BKT Golden Arm Player Total 1 Jason Behrendorff J Behrendorff 17 2 Tom Rogers T Rogers 16 3 Mark Steketee M Steketee 15 4 Lance Morris L Morris 15 5 Lloyd Pope L Pope 15 6 Ben Dwarshuis B Dwarshuis 14 7 Spencer Johnson S Johnson 13 8 Riley Meredith R Meredith 13

Most sixes scored BBL|14 Player Total 1 Glenn Maxwell G Maxwell 27 2 Mitchell Owen M Owen 25 3 Cooper Connolly C Connolly 19 4 Tim David T David 17 5 Matthew Renshaw M Renshaw 17 6 Max Bryant M Bryant 14 7 Josh Brown J Brown 12 8 Jake Fraser-McGurk J Fraser-McGurk 12

Local knowledge

Rapid stats

Sydney Sixers have won their last six BBL matches against the Sydney Thunder – a seventh consecutive win in this game would equal the Sixers' longest winning run against the Thunder in the history of the competition (won seven from January 2012 to January 2015).

Sydney Thunder have won their last three BBL matches in NSW – a fourth consecutive win in this game would be the Thunder's outright longest winning run in their home state in the history of the competition (also won three in January 2020).

Sydney Sixers have a catch success rate of 85 per cent (52/61) in BBL|14, the best of any team in the competition while the Sydney Thunder (69 per cent – 38/55) are ranked last in this category.

Sydney Sixers' Moises Henriques (95) is closing in on registering 100 sixes in the Big Bash League.

(95) is closing in on registering 100 sixes in the Big Bash League. Sydney Sixers fast bowler Ben Dwarshuis (148) is two away from reaching 150 wickets in the Big Bash League.

(148) is two away from reaching 150 wickets in the Big Bash League. Sydney Sixers' Jack Edwards (49) will make his 50th appearances in the BBL in the Challenger.

(49) will make his 50th appearances in the BBL in the Challenger. Sydney Thunder's Chris Green (24 per cent from 50 balls faced) and Sydney Sixers' Jordan Silk (24.6 per cent from 118 balls faced) have the best batting dot ball rates of any players in BBL|14 (minimum 45 balls faced).

(24 per cent from 50 balls faced) and Sydney Sixers' (24.6 per cent from 118 balls faced) have the best batting dot ball rates of any players in BBL|14 (minimum 45 balls faced). Ben Dwarshuis (Sydney Sixers) has taken eight wickets during the death overs (17th-20th) in BBL|14, two more than any other player in the competition.

What's on the line?

It doesn't get any bigger than this for a Sydney Smash! The Sixers and Thunder meet in the BBL finals for the first time with a spot in the decider against Hobart Hurricanes up for grabs.

The Sixers are going for their fourth men's title and the Thunder their second after lifting the trophy way back in BBL|05.

KFC BBL|14 finals schedule

Qualifier: Hobart Hurricanes beat Sydney Sixers by 12 runs

Knockout: Sydney Thunder beat Melbourne Stars by 21 runs (DLS)

Challenger: Sydney Sixers v Sydney Thunder, SCG (Friday, January 24, 7.15pm AEDT)

Final: Hobart Hurricanes v winner of Challenger, Ninja Stadium (Monday, January 27, 7.15pm AEDT)