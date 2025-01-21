Hobart one win away from first title after holding off Sixers

The Hobart Hurricanes have won hosting rights to the Final after an emphatic performance

Hobart Hurricanes are one win away from the club's maiden Big Bash title after holding off a fast-finishing Sydney Sixers outfit in front of a sell-out home crowd at Ninja Stadium.

With only 13 available players to choose from following Test trio Steve Smith, Todd Murphy and Sean Abbott's departure, the depleted Sixers were in strife early as their top order succumbed to the express pace of Riley Meredith after being set 174 to win.

After burning a review first ball of the chase, Meredith (2-34) struck later in his first over to remove Josh Philippe (0) before a hanger by Ben McDermott at slip in his next over saw the Hurricanes ace reach 100 BBL wickets – the first in club history to achieve the feat.

The milestone wicket was also a key one, a 148.5kph rocket to dismiss Sixers skipper Moises Henriques and reduce the visitors to 3-5.

But it wasn't even his quickest ball of the night, hitting 152.1kph to ruffle feathers of his state captain Jordan Silk (57 off 44 balls) who set about rescuing Sydney's innings alongside Kurtis Patterson (48 off 33).

Cameron Gannon (2-10 off four) also bowled superbly, with captain Nathan Ellis (1-37) and Chris Jordon (0-30) closing out at the death as the Hurricanes booked their ticket to the BBL Final for the first time in seven years with a 12-run victory.

Henriques had opted to bowl first to kick off the KFC BBL|14 finals series with a spot in the season decider on the line in Hobart.

He may have been instantly second guessing that decision as Hurricanes opener Mitch Owen continued his breakout BBL season by smashing 15, 16 and 12 from the first three overs of the match.

But he holed out for 36 (15) off English leg-spinner Jafer Chohan first ball after the Powerplay and Jack Edwards then took a ridiculous catch fully outstretched to his right at point to give debutant Mitch Perry his first wicket in Sixers colours to put the brakes on the innings.

With the firepower of Wade (4) and Owen back in the sheds and the pitch slowing up, the Sixers turned to their cutters and pace off deliveries as the fielding restrictions eased.

Caleb Jewell (40) and McDermott (42) went seven overs without score a boundary, during which McDermott (2725) went past D'Arcy Short (2706) as the leading men's batter in Hurricanes history.

Chohan (2-28) was the pick of the Sixers bowlers, but Hobart still had their Power Surge in hand to give their innings some much-needed impetus.

McDermott (four fours and a six) and Surge specialist Tim David (25 off 10) combined to add 33 in the 15th and 16th overs to lift the home side to 7-173 from their 20 overs.

The Sixers' own Power Surge kept their hopes of a comeback alive but when Silk fell in the penultimate over, the task proved too great for Lachlan Shaw (33no) and Ben Dwarshuis (16).

Jordan closed out the final over by conceding just eight runs as the Sixers fell 12 runs short on 5-161.

They head back to Sydney where they'll get another chance to reach the Final when they host the winner of tomorrow's Knockout between Sydney Thunder and Melbourne Stars at the SCG on Friday.

After being the dominant side all season, the Hurricanes are into their first grand final since losing to Adelaide Strikers in BBL|07, which they will host at Ninja Stadium on Monday, January 27.

Along with the Stars, the Hurricanes are one of two clubs yet to win any men's or women's Big Bash silverware.

KFC BBL|14 finals schedule

Qualifier: Hobart Hurricanes v Sydney Sixers, Ninja Stadium (Tuesday, January 21, 7.30pm AEDT)

Knockout: Sydney Thunder v Melbourne Stars, ENGIE Stadum (Wednesday, January 22, 7.30pm AEDT)

Challenger: Loser of Qualifier v winner of Knockout (Friday, January 24, 7.15pm AEDT)

Final: Winner of Qualifier v winner of Challenger (Monday, January 27, 7.15pm AEDT)