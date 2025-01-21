Sydney Thunder v Melbourne Stars: Knockout preview

It's sudden death for both sides as the third-placed Thunder host the fourth-placed Stars in the BBL|14 Knockout final

Match facts

Who: Sydney Thunder v Melbourne Stars

What: Knockout, KFC BBL|14

Where: Engie Stadium, Sydney

When: Wednesday, January 22. Bat flip at 6.45pm AEDT, first ball at 7.30pm AEDT

How to watch: Channel Seven, 7plus, Fox Cricket, Kayo Sports

Listen: ABC, SEN

Buy tickets: Tickets are on sale here

Live scores: Match Centre

Highlights, news and reactions after the match: cricket.com.au, the CA Live and Big Bash apps

Officials: Donovan Koch and Phil Gillespie (field), Mike Graham-Smith (third), Simon Lightbody (fourth), Bob Stratford (match referee)

Match squads

Sydney Thunder: David Warner (c), Wes Agar, Tom Andrews, Sam Billings (England), Ollie Davies, George Garton (England), Matt Gilkes, Toby Gray, Chris Green, Muhammad Hasnain (Pakistan), Nathan McAndrew, Blake Nikitaras, Tanveer Sangha, Hugh Weibgen Ins: Toby Gray, Blake Nikitaras. Outs: Dan Christian, Sam Konstas (Test squad)

Leg-spinner Toby Gray and batter Blake Nikitaras come into the Thunder's 14-player squad. Veteran Dan Christian makes way while teenage sensation Sam Konstas has departed for Test duties ahead of Australia's tour of Sri Lanka.

Melbourne Stars: Marcus Stoinis (c), Hilton Cartwright, Tom Curran (England), Peter Handscomb, Sam Harper, Campbell Kellaway, Glenn Maxwell, Jonathan Merlo, Usama Mir (Pakistan), Joel Paris, Tom Rogers, Peter Siddle, Mark Steketee, Douglas Warren Ins: Peter Handscomb, Campbell Kellaway. Out: Beau Webster, Blake Macdonald

After being announced as a replacement player for Beau Webster, Peter Handscomb comes straight into the squad in place of the allrounder who has also departed for Test duties. Batter Campbell Kellaway also returns in place of Blake Macdonald.

What they said

“We still haven't played our complete game yet, which, for me, it's scary. We've got individuals winning games for us but we need more partnerships” — David Warner , Thunder captain

“It's going to be the same as it's been all year now – it's a do-or-die every game we turn up so I don't think we're going to be as nervous as they will be, that's been the norm for us, so we're used to it” — Peter Siddle , Stars bowler

Club news

Sydney Thunder

Melbourne Stars

Get the latest

Top performers

Most Runs BBL|14 BKT Golden Bat Player Total 1 Cooper Connolly C Connolly 351 2 David Warner D Warner 346 3 Mitchell Owen M Owen 308 4 Glenn Maxwell G Maxwell 297 5 Marcus Stoinis M Stoinis 296 6 Matthew Renshaw M Renshaw 280 7 Max Bryant M Bryant 259 8 Alex Ross A Ross 256

Most Wickets BBL|14 BKT Golden Arm Player Total 1 Jason Behrendorff J Behrendorff 17 2 Tom Rogers T Rogers 16 3 Mark Steketee M Steketee 15 4 Lance Morris L Morris 15 5 Lloyd Pope L Pope 15 6 Spencer Johnson S Johnson 13 7 Henry Thornton H Thornton 12 8 Xavier Bartlett X Bartlett 12

Most sixes scored BBL|14 Player Total 1 Glenn Maxwell G Maxwell 26 2 Mitchell Owen M Owen 22 3 Cooper Connolly C Connolly 19 4 Matthew Renshaw M Renshaw 17 5 Tim David T David 15 6 Max Bryant M Bryant 14 7 Josh Brown J Brown 12 8 Jake Fraser-McGurk J Fraser-McGurk 12

Local knowledge

Rapid stats

Sydney Thunder have won their last four BBL matches against the Melbourne Stars – a fifth consecutive win in this game would equal the Thunder's longest winning run against the Stars in the history of the competition (won five from December 2015 to December 2018).

Melbourne Stars have won their last five BBL matches – the last time the Stars recorded a longer winning run in the competition was an eight-match span from December 2019 to January 2020.

Melbourne Stars (15.1 per cent) and Sydney Thunder (14.7 per cent) have had batters play and miss at a higher percentage of their balls bowled than any other teams in BBL|14.

David Warner has scored 24.8 per cent of the Sydney Thunder's runs when he's played in BBL|14, the best rate of any player for a team in the competition (minimum 3 innings).

has scored 24.8 per cent of the Sydney Thunder's runs when he's played in BBL|14, the best rate of any player for a team in the competition (minimum 3 innings). Glenn Maxwell (Melbourne Stars) has a batting strike rate of 194.1 from 153 balls faced in BBL|14, the best of any player in the competition (minimum 30 balls faced).

What's on the line?

The season! We've reached the knockout stage, and it's win or go home for both teams. The winner of this match will stay alive in BBL|14 where they will face either Hobart Hurricanes or Sydney Sixers on Friday for a spot in the season decider. The loser will be out of the running for the BBL|14 silverware and left to rue what could have been.

KFC BBL|14 finals schedule

Qualifier: Hobart Hurricanes v Sydney Sixers, Ninja Stadium (Tuesday, January 21, 7.30pm AEDT)

Knockout: Sydney Thunder v Melbourne Stars, ENGIE Stadum (Wednesday, January 22, 7.30pm AEDT)

Challenger: Loser of Qualifier v winner of Knockout (Friday, January 24, 7.15pm AEDT)

Final: Winner of Qualifier v winner of Challenger (Monday, January 27, 7.15pm AEDT)