Handscomb answers Stars' SOS again as Webster replacement

Prolific Victorian run-maker Peter Handscomb has answered the Melbourne Stars' SOS once again to sign on for a Big Bash cameo in the KFC BBL|14 finals.

Less than a fortnight after being overlooked for a Test squad recall himself, Handscomb is set to revive his BBL career as a replacement player for Beau Webster who has joined the Australian squad in the UAE ahead of their tour of Sri Lanka.

Handscomb hasn't held a full BBL contract for the past two summers but also played three games for the Stars last season as a replacement for wicketkeeper Sam Harper, who missed the end of BBL|13 after being concussed during a training mishap.

The 33-year-old's proficiency against spin could see him come straight into the Stars' line-up for their sudden death Knockout final against Sydney Thunder at ENGIE Stadium on Wednesday night.

In the four games played at the western Sydney venue this season, spinners (13 wickets) have proved far more difficult to get away due to its typically slower playing surface with an economy rate of 6.69 compared to the 7.92 of their fast-bowling counterparts (22 wickets).

The Stars are the club where Handscomb has enjoyed his most success in the BBL, averaging almost 28 with the bat including a top score of 103 not out in 54 games across eight seasons prior to moving to Hobart Hurricanes for two seasons in BBL|10.

"It's great to be back at the Stars and the squad is obviously playing with a lot of confidence at the moment," Handscomb said today.

"I'm ready if needed and hopefully we can keep going deep into this tournament."

Stars general manager Blair Crouch added: "Peter brings a lot of experience to the group and has enjoyed a wonderful 12 months of cricket both here and abroad and if required, we're confident he can have impact in this tournament."

02:02 Play video Biggest BBL Moments No.16: Peter Handscomb arrives

The Stars enter the finals series as the competition's form side after winning five straight matches to sneak into fourth spot.

But the loss of Webster to the Test squad is a big one with his 51 from 31 balls in their last match of the regular season crucial in setting up their 40-run win over the ladder-leading Hurricanes to secure a finals berth.

The Thunder have also lost teenage opener Sam Konstas to Australia's tour of Sri Lanka and with Cameron Bancroft also ruled out of the rest of the season with a shoulder injury, they'll need to find a new opening partner for David Warner.

Ollie Davies was tried at the top when Konstas was absent during the final two Tests against India, scoring 10 off 12 balls against Brisbane Heat on January 6, while Blake Nikitaras is another option used by the Thunder this season.

"It's an opportunity for someone else to step up," captain Warner said.

"We've had to chop and change this season with different venue types as well … but it's great to have depth in this squad."

The winner of the Thunder-Stars match on Wednesday will progress to the Challenger final on Friday where they will play the loser of tonight's clash between the Hurricanes and Sydney Sixers.

KFC BBL|14 finals schedule

Qualifier: Hobart Hurricanes v Sydney Sixers, Ninja Stadium (Tuesday, January 21, 7.30pm AEDT)

Knockout: Sydney Thunder v Melbourne Stars, ENGIE Stadum (Wednesday, January 22, 7.30pm AEDT)

Challenger: Loser of Qualifier v winner of Knockout (Friday, January 24, 7.15pm AEDT)

Final: Winner of Qualifier v winner of Challenger (Monday, January 27, 7.15pm AEDT)