Stars' Siddle puts heat on Thunder for BBL finals

Led by skipper Marcus Stoinis who once riddled, 'they're nervous, we're calm', the Melbourne Stars will go into their knockout final with nothing to lose

Newly re-signed quick Peter Siddle has put the pressure on the Sydney Thunder, declaring they will be more nervous than the Melbourne Stars ahead of their BBL finals clash.

After starting the tournament 0-5, the Stars remarkably won their last five matches to book their first post-season appearance since 2019-2020.

The Stars beat the ladder-leading Hobart Hurricanes by 40 runs at the MCG on Sunday to seal their spot in fourth, setting up a knockout final against the third-placed Thunder at Engie Stadium on Wednesday night.

The last loss the green team from Melbourne suffered was against the Thunder back on December 28.

"I don't think we're going to be as nervous as they will be," said Siddle, who will play on for the Stars in the BBL next season at age 41.

"That's been the norm for us, so we're used to it.

"It will just be nice to get up there to Sydney, have a crack and see how we go."

Superstar Glenn Maxwell enters the finals in scintillating form after three-straight player of the match awards.

Since missing out on Australia's Test squad of Sri Lanka, Maxwell is averaging 224 from his last three matches after making 58*, 90 and 76*.

"I guess it's been on the back of some remarkable batting from 'Maxi'. That's helped," Siddle said.

"The all-round efforts, we've had contributions from everyone with bat and ball, been buzzing around in the field, taking catches.

"It's been a really good environment to play in."

But in a blow to the Stars' chances of winning their first BBL title, star allrounder Beau Webster will miss the finals as he heads to Australia's camp in Dubai to prepare for the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka.

Former Australia batter Peter Handscomb is a chance to return to the Stars as a replacement player, while Jon Merlo could be recalled after playing two games earlier in the tournament.

The Hurricanes will host the Sydney Sixers on Tuesday night as they try to book a spot in their first BBL decider since 2017-18.

The Stars and the Hurricanes are the only remaining BBL franchises not to have won a title in the 14th season of the competition.

