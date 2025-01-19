Stars win five in a row to book BBL|14 finals spot

Melbourne Stars have booked their first BBL finals appearance since 2019-20 after recovering from a 0-5 start to win their last five games

The resurgent Melbourne Stars have made a remarkable recovery from 0-5, winning their last five games to book an unlikely BBL finals spot.

Needing to beat ladder-leaders Hobart in the last game of the regular season, the Stars smashed 5-219 batting first at the MCG to set up the 40-run win over the Hurricanes.

Superstar Glenn Maxwell continued his golden run in reviving the Stars' campaign, smashing a ballistic unbeaten 76 from 32 balls that included six sixes.

Since missing out on Australia's Test squad of Sri Lanka, Maxwell is averaging 224 after making 90 and 58no in his previous two games.

Incumbent Test No.6 Beau Webster belted 51 in his final appearance for the Stars before joining his Australian teammates for a training camp in Dubai.

The Stars will face the Sydney Thunder in the Knockout final at Engie Stadium on Wednesday night, their first post-season appearance since 2019-20.

Sunday night's result means competition powerhouse Perth will miss the finals for just the third time in their history.

The Scorchers jumped into fourth after smashing the Adelaide Strikers on Saturday night, but were dependent on the Stars falling to the Hurricanes to stay there.

After losing their first five games, most of them convincingly, finals seemed an unrealistic goal for the Stars as they would have to win all five remaining matches.

Hobart lost regular wickets in their mammoth chase, with quick Mark Steketee (4-24) doing the damage for the Stars, as they were bowled out for 179.

The Hurricanes will host the Sydney Sixers on Tuesday night as they try to book a spot in their first BBL decider since 2017-18.

In a concern for Hobart, captain and star pacer Nathan Ellis bowled just one over and appeared sore in the field.

However, Ellis played a blistering late cameo with the bat, top-scoring with 40 for the Hurricanes.

In further good news for the Stars, Peter Siddle has backflipped on retirement plans and will play another season at age 41.

The 40-year-old former Test quick has been convinced to play again for the Stars next season after taking 11 wickets in the current tournament.

Siddle, who ended his international career in 2019, is the Stars' leading wicket-taker this season and has played a crucial role in their turnaround.

His first BBL campaign came in 2013-14 with the Melbourne Renegades.

After spending three years in Tasmania, Siddle returned to Victoria on a two-year deal for the 2023-24 season.

The 67-Test paceman remains committed to this being his last season in domestic cricket and will only play in the BBL next summer.

