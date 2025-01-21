The Surge: 'Their time is now' breaking down BBL finals

Adam White and Brad Hodge go in-depth on the upcoming BBL|14 finals on The Surge podcast

Check out The Surge Podcast on Spotify and Apple

Hobart Hurricanes and Sydney Sixers remain firm favourites in the BBL Finals according to The Surge's Brad Hodge.

The Hurricanes finished at the top of the table for just the second time in their history and will host the Sixers in The Qualifier at Ninja Stadium.

While the batting power and experience of the Hurricanes, plus home ground advantage, give the 'Canes the upper hand Hodge believes you can't discount the finals experience of Moises Henriques and his side.

"I trust Moises Henriques and his side because they’ve been there a number of times, they know how to win and because they've been in finals for so many years, they know how it feels and in tough games they get jobs done," Hodge told The Surge.

"Under pressure, particularly in finals that’s a hand asset to have."

09:05 Play video Hobart Hurricanes v Sydney Sixers | BBL|14

The Qualifier is being billed as "the fire power of the Hurricanes up against the intelligence of the Sixers" with the experience of Matthew Wade and Tim David something the Hurricanes will rely on to book their spot in the Final.

"There's not many people who can play the way Wade can play, he's a winner, he knows how to win so if they are in a tricky situation he can get him over the line."

"If Mitch Owen doesn't get off to a flyer, it'd be interesting to see how they go about that but we have seen when they've been in trouble this year that the likes of Tim David has been able to step up and manufacture his way through some tough periods and then go on, kick on and smash it around everywhere so they've got the line-up."

While the winner of that match will head to The Final, the loser will face off against the winner of the Knockout against Sydney Thunder and Melbourne Stars.

08:08 Play video Melbourne Stars v Sydney Thunder | BBL|14

Home ground advantage for that game sits with the Thunder but Hodge believes the conditions play a huge role in the outcome of the game.

"If it was played at the MCG, I think Melbourne Stars win comfortably with it being played at the ENGIE Stadium, it brings the thunder right back into the play," Hodge said.

"All the damage is done in the first four overs, everyone's scoring heavily in that Powerplay, because they know that soon as the spinners come on, the game changes so you have to set up that way to manufacture that."

Glenn Maxwell will no doubt play a role in disrupting the Thunder's plans considering his recent form but it was the western Sydney who were the last side to defeat the Stars in BBL|14.

KFC BBL|14 finals schedule

Qualifier: Hobart Hurricanes v Sydney Sixers, Ninja Stadium (Tuesday, January 21, 7.30pm AEDT)

Knockout: Sydney Thunder v Melbourne Stars, ENGIE Stadum (Wednesday, January 22, 7.30pm AEDT)

Challenger: Loser of Qualifier v winner of Knockout (Friday, January 24, 7.15pm AEDT)

Final: Winner of Qualifier v winner of Challenger (Monday, January 27, 7.15pm AEDT)