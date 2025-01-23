Thunder spin to win but SCG a 'different proposition' in BBL|14

Sydney Sixers are bracing for trial by spin against the Thunder in the Challenger with even their quicks trying their hand at it

Sydney Thunder spinners have been among the best in Big Bash this season and even Nathan McAndrew says he's buying into the method.

Aided by the slow and dry playing surface at their western Sydney home, the Thunder's three-pronged spin attack of Chris Green, Tanveer Sangha and Tom Andrews has turned ENGIE Stadium into their fortress.

David Warner's side have won their past four matches at ENGIE Stadium and progressed to Friday night's blockbuster Challenger against crosstown rivals the Sixers with a tense 21-run win over Melbourne Stars at their home ground last night.

Their spinners grabbed key wickets at crucial times to lead their expert defence of 7-135 with Green (1-16) dismissing Stars captain Marcus Stoinis in the 11th over before Sangha (2-31) grabbed the prized scalp of Glenn Maxwell on 28 just as he was getting going.

Andrews (2-20) also removed spin specialist Peter Handscomb to leave the Stars in early trouble after McAndrew took two early wickets.

The Thunder's spinners have operated at almost two runs fewer per over in KFC BBL|14 than their seamers and McAndrew admits he's taken a leaf out of their book too.

McAndrew finished with a career-best 5-16 against the Stars, which included the last three wickets to clinch victory, setting a new benchmark for the best men's figures in the club's history.

"I think I just turn myself into a spinner to be honest once the batter's going and start bowling a lot of hard off cutters – basically just fast off-spin," the 31-year-old said post-match.

"Once you keep the top of the stumps in play, bowl cutters at the top of the stumps, it's really difficult (to score) at ENGIE Stadium with the ball stopping in the wicket so much.

"Length control is really important for me and just using those hard cutters into the wicket and changing my pace quite a bit and keeping the batters off rhythm."

McAndrew said his side's three spinners bowled "beautifully" to halt the Stars through the middle of their innings and they'll again play a big role at the SCG where the league's Sydney rivals will face off for the first time in the BBL finals on Friday.

Green, who has led the spin attack over the past decade and again in BBL|14 where he tops the club's wickets tally with 12, said the spin trio were "building a nice mantra for the Sydney Thunder".

"It's great that we can all work together and when Dave (Warner) gives us different opportunities, it's just about applying pressure in our own unique ways," the off-spinner said today.

"It's so good to have Tanveer Sangha back; watching his control last night to two of our best players in white-ball cricket in Stoinis and Maxwell – who is one of the best T20 players of spin in those conditions – the way he bowled was incredible."

But Sixers batter Jordan Silk said spin hasn't been as effective at the SCG in BBL|14 compared to previous seasons, with both the Sydney and Perth Scorchers posting totals above 200 in the last completed match at the venue.

Seamers (26) have taken three times the number of wickets as spinners (8) during the four matches at the SCG this season, but both bowling styles have conceded more than nine runs per over.

"It's going to be hard for them to change that sort of line-up having had success (but) it's a different proposition here, spin hasn't played too much of a factor here this season as it has in the past," Silk said.

"This season it's tended to slide on a little bit more and we should be able to see some more free flowing play versus spin tomorrow night.

"All three of them are bowling well so we'll have to be at our best."

KFC BBL|14 finals schedule

Qualifier: Hobart Hurricanes beat Sydney Sixers by 12 runs

Knockout: Sydney Thunder beat Melbourne Stars by 21 runs (DLS)

Challenger: Sydney Sixers v Sydney Thunder, SCG (Friday, January 24, 7.15pm AEDT)

Final: Hobart Hurricanes v winner of Challenger, Ninja Stadium (Monday, January 27, 7.15pm AEDT)