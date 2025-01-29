The Surge: Why Canes star should be 'first-picked in Aussie T20 side'

Check out The Surge Podcast on Spotify and Apple

With an outstanding century in the Big Bash Final, Mitch Owen has drawn all the headlines and deservedly so.



But when the Sydney Thunder posted a 97-run opening stand after the first 10 overs, the Hobart Hurricanes needed their skipper to turn things around.



"Luckily Nathan Ellis had a stunner, kept them to under 200 on the back of his individual performance," Brad Hodge said on The Surge Podcast.



"The (drinks) break came and Ellis took the ball himself and executed a couple of really impressive slow balls.



"Got a couple of wickets and that changed the whole momentum of the game right there."



The off-pace ball was particularly impactful for Ellis on the night, but it's the variety that makes the skipper such a difficult player to take on.

"It's a real hard length, a really good yorker or a wide-line yorker. He's got variations in his artillery for his on-speed ball as well and that's what makes him super impressive," Hodge said.



"He's nearly first-picked in Australia's T20 side now."

Hodge was not surprised by Ellis's growth as a captain, with an anecdote from around Australian team camps summing up the fast-bowler's attitude.

"He's such an over-trainer and trains so hard that they have to curb his time in warm-up and training so he doesn't burn himself out when the game comes around.



"That's how intense he is and how meticulous he is about making sure he's prepared for the game."

