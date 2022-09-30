Weber WBBL|08

Mack's back: Strikers star re-signs for WBBL|08

Katie Mack has signed a new deal with Adelaide Strikers, as last season's runners-up finalise their squad for the upcoming tournament

Laura Jolly

30 September 2022, 02:41 PM AEST

@JollyLauz18

