Mack's back: Strikers star re-signs for WBBL|08

Katie Mack will remain a Striker this Big Bash season, after penning a new two-year deal with the Adelaide club.

Mack was instrumental in the Strikers’ journey to the WBBL|07 final last summer, scoring 513 runs at 64.12, including five half-centuries, with only Perth Scorchers star Beth Mooney hitting more runs for the tournament.

The 29-year-old’s re-signing completes Adelaide’s list for Weber WBBL|08 two weeks out from the start of the tournament.

Mack will form a potent batting line-up alongside returning South African star Laura Wolvaardt, West Indies allrounder Deandra Dottin, gun Australia allrounder Tahlia McGrath and locals Bridget Patterson and Maddie Penna.

"Having Katie as a steadying figure at the top of the order last year was so important for us and she consistently delivered runs at the beginning of the innings," Strikers coach Luke Williams said.

"We are pleased to be welcoming her back again for the next two seasons and can’t wait to see what she contributes."

The Strikers’ pursuit of their first WBBL title fell at the final hurdle last summer, when they were defeated by Perth Scorchers in the final.

Adelaide have made three changes to their WBBL|07 squad, adding Dottin, Zimbabwe allrounder Anesu Mushangwe and young quick Ella Wilson.

Mack attacks with unbeaten 84 for Strikers

Sarah Coyte has departed after signing with Melbourne Renegades, while Proteas skipper Dane van Niekerk and Nell Bryson-Smith are the other uncontracted members of last summer’s side.

Their WBBL|08 campaign will begin in Mackay against Sydney Sixers on October 15.

Adelaide Strikers WBBL|08 squad: Darcie Brown (CA contracted), Tahlia McGrath (CA contracted), Megan Schutt (CA contracted), Laura Wolvaardt (SA), Deandra Dottin (WI), Jemma Barsby, Meagan Dixon, Katie Mack, Anesu Mushangwe, Tegan McPharlin, Annie O’Neil, Bridget Patterson, Maddie Penna, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Ella Wilson

