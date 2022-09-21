Ultimate guide for the 2022-23 Marsh One-Day Cup

When does it start?

This week! Victoria and NSW kick off the men's domestic summer with a blockbuster Grand Final public holiday clash at the Junction Oval on Friday, September 23. Victoria will be back in action against Western Australia at the same venue on Sunday before Queensland and South Australia play the first game under lights at Brisbane's revamped Allan Border Field in a day-night fixture on Monday, September 26.

What's the full schedule?

Unlike the two previous summers where the pandemic and border closures caused chaos for fixturing, this season will get underway as planned. Cricket Australia announced a seven-match home-and-away Marsh Cup season in June, which can be found here.

The final between the two top-ranked teams will be played on March 8 and hosted by the team that finishes on top of the table after the regular season.

How can I watch?

Every game will be live streamed on cricket.com.au, the CA Live app and Kayo Sports. A total of 13 Marsh Cup matches, including the final and the opening six games of the season, will also be broadcast on Foxtel with expert commentary from Fox Cricket's Brendon Julian, Mark Waugh, Darren Lehmann, Kerry O'Keeffe, Brad Haddin and others.

Can I attend?

Of course! Every game is open to the public with free entry in Queensland, NSW, Tasmania, Western Australia and Karen Rolton Oval. Entry to the Gabba is via Gate 5 on Vulture St.

Tickets cost $10 for adults (free for under-18s and SACA members) for matches at Adelaide Oval and can be purchased on the day at the venue.

In Victoria, tickets cost $5 for adults, $2 for children/concession and $10 for a family. For matches at the MCG, tickets can be purchased at the gate and online through Ticketek. For matches at the CitiPower Centre/Junction Oval, tickets are only available for purchase at Gate 2 on Lakeside Drive.

MCC, Renegades and Stars members can gain free entry to the CitiPower Centre upon presentation of a membership card.

How else can I follow?

If you're not able to attend or watch live or you just want to re-live all the action, you can get all the live scores, news, interviews and highlights on cricket.com.au and the CA Live app.

You can also catch a replay of every wicket in the CA Live app's match centre, which can be downloaded here.

How does the points system work?

Teams get four points for a win, two points for either a tie, no result or abandoned match and zero points for a loss.

Any team that achieves victory with a run rate 1.25 times that of the opposition will also receive one bonus point. For the team batting second to gain a bonus point, the victory must be achieved by the end of the 40th over or 80 per cent of the number of overs in a reduced overs match, rounded up to the next delivery as required.

The teams that finish first and second on the points table at the completion of all preliminary matches will qualify for the final on March 8. The team with the higher net run rate will determine ladder positions if teams finish level on points.

Who are the players to watch?

Australia's T20 side may be in India and have a World Cup on the horizon but there's still plenty of the nation's stars in action across the first few weeks of the competition who will be hoping impress with one eye to the next ODI World Cup in October-November next year.

Marnus Labuschagne and Usman Khawaja are expected to be available for Queensland for their opening four games of the Marsh Cup season, as are South Australian pair Travis Head and Alex Carey for the Redbacks' first four games.

Cameron Green is set to miss WA's opening 50-over match of the season as he is in India with the T20 squad but should be available for the next three, while Test off-spinner Nathan Lyon will play the opening two months of the season for NSW.

Wily Zampa takes three in Marsh Cup final

Scott Boland and Will Pucovski will be available for Victoria, while Tasmanian pair Ben McDermott and Nathan Ellis will be looking to replicate their red-hot form during the English summer for the Tigers. Sean Abbott will miss the Blues' opening match as he is also in India but will be eyeing some regular game time in October after stints with the Australian ODI and T20 squads in Townsville, Cairns and India.

What will the teams be wearing?

Good news, the popular retro-themed shirts worn by the teams last season return for another summer. The shirts take elements from the state kits worn between 1992 and 1994, when the competition was known as the Mercantile Mutual Cup.

The popular retro themed kits from 1992-94 are back again for a second season // Getty

The squads

Western Australia are the reigning Marsh Cup champions following their thrilling win over NSW in March and despite missing Mitch Marsh, Ashton Agar, Josh Inglis and Marcus Stoinis for the first part of the season due to the T20 World Cup, they again have strong depth and will prove tough to beat this season.

NSW Blues

Sean Abbott, Trent Copeland, Pat Cummins*, Oliver Davies, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Mickey Edwards, Matthew Gilkes, Ryan Hackney, Ryan Hadley, Liam Hatcher, Josh Hazlewood*, Lachlan Hearne, Moises Henriques, Baxter Holt, Daniel Hughes, Hayden Kerr, Nathan Lyon*, Kurtis Patterson (c), Daniel Sams, Jason Sangha, Tanveer Sangha, Steve Smith*, Mitchell Starc*, Chris Tremain, David Warner*, Adam Zampa*. Rookies: Liam Doddrell, Blake Nikitaras, Jack Nisbet, Lachlan Shaw, Will Salzmann, Hunar Verma

Ins: Hayden Kerr, Liam Doddrell (rookie), Blake Nikitaras (rookie), Lachlan Shaw (rookie), Will Salzmann (rookie)

Outs: Josh Baraba (rookie – delisted), Harry Conway (South Australia), Peter Nevill (retired)

* Cricket Australia contract

Queensland Bulls

Xavier Bartlett, James Bazley, Max Bryant, Joe Burns, Jack Clayton, Blake Edwards, Liam Guthrie, Sam Heazlett, Usman Khawaja*, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne*, Michael Neser, Jimmy Peirson, Matthew Renshaw, Kane Richardson, Gurinder Sandhu, Mark Steketee, Bryce Street, Connor Sully, Mitchell Swepson*, Sam Truloff, Jack Wildermuth. Rookies: William Prestwidge, Jackson Sinfield, Hugo Burdon, Matthew Willans

Ins: Liam Guthrie (WA), Kane Richardson (SA), Gurinder Sandhu, Sam Truloff, Jackson Sinfield (rookie), Hugo Burdon (rookie)

Outs: Billy Stanlake (Tasmania), Lachlan Pfeffer (delisted), Jack Wood (delisted)

South Australia Redbacks

Wes Agar, Jordan Buckingham, Alex Carey*, Jake Carder, Harry Conway, Brendan Doggett, Daniel Drew, David Grant, Travis Head*, Henry Hunt, Spencer Johnson, Thomas Kelly, Jake Lehmann, Nathan McAndrew, Nathan McSweeney, Ben Manenti, Harry Nielsen, Lloyd Pope, Liam Scott, Henry Thornton, Jake Weatherald, Nick Winter. Rookies: Kyle Brazell, Aiden Cahill, Bailey Capel, Isaac Higgins, Ryan King, Harry Matthias

Ins: Harry Conway (NSW), Spencer Johnson, Ben Manenti (Tasmania), Henry Thornton (Victoria), Aidan Cahill (NSW), Isaac Higgins, Harry Matthias

Outs: Ryan Gibson (delisted), Corey Kelly (personal reasons), Sam Kerber (delisted), Joe Mennie (retired), Kane Richardson (Queensland), Daniel Worrall (Surrey)

Tasmanian Tigers

Tom Andrews, Gabe Bell, Jackson Bird, Iain Carlisle, Jake Doran, Nathan Ellis, Brad Hope, Caleb Jewell, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Lawrence Neil-Smith, Sam Rainbird, Peter Siddle, Jordan Silk, Billy Stanlake, Matthew Wade, Charlie Wakim, Tim Ward, Beau Webster, Mac Wright. Rookies: Nick Davis, Jarrod Freeman, Mitch Owen, Nivethan Radhakrishnan

Ins: Nick Davis, Billy Stanlake (Queensland)

Outs: Tim Paine

Victoria

Scott Boland*, Travis Dean, Zak Evans, Aaron Finch*, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Peter Handscomb, Sam Harper, Marcus Harris, Mackenzie Harvey, Jon Holland, Nic Maddinson, Cameron McClure, Glenn Maxwell*, Jono Merlo, Todd Murphy, Tom O'Connell, Wil Parker, Mitchell Perry, Will Pucovski, Matt Short, Will Sutherland. Rookies: Ashley Chandrasinghe, Brody Couch, Sam Elliott, Campbell Kellaway, Fergus O'Neill

Ins: Ashley Chandrasinghe (rookie), Campbell Kellaway (rookie)

Outs: James Pattinson (mutually released), Xavier Crone (delisted), Seb Gotch (retired), James Seymour (delisted), Tom Jackson (delisted)

Western Australia

Ashton Agar*, Cameron Bancroft, Jason Behrendorff, Hilton Cartwright, Sam Fanning, Cameron Gannon, Cameron Green*, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis*, Bryce Jackson, Matthew Kelly, Mitch Marsh*, Shaun Marsh, David Moody, Lance Morris, Joel Paris, Josh Philippe, Jhye Richardson, Corey Rocchiccioli, D’Arcy Short, Charlie Stobo, Marcus Stoinis*, Ashton Turner, Sam Whiteman, Teague Wyllie. Rookies: Cooper Connolly, Jayden Goodwin, Sam Greer, Hamish Mckenzie

Ins: Sam Greer (rookie), Hamish Mckenzie (rookie), Teague Wyllie

Outs: Liam Guthrie (Queensland)