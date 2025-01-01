InMobi
Reconciliation

Cricket Australia's Reconciliation Action Plan

Accelerating our work to inspire and unite our nation’s First Peoples & non-Indigenous Australians to find common ground & connect through cricket.

CA Stretch RAP 2024-2027

Cricket Australia acknowledges and pays respects to the Traditional Owners and Custodians of the lands on which we are privileged to live, work and play the great game of cricket. We recognise their spiritual and ongoing connection to Country, culture and community. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present.  

We reflect on cricket’s unique history with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples dating back to the mid 1800s and celebrate the participation of First Nations peoples in all aspects of our sport. We are committed to listening, learning, deepening meaningful connections with First Nations communities and authentically contributing to our nation’s reconciliation journey. We are committed to creating inclusive environments for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples in all areas and levels of the game. Cricket Australia is committed to creating safe and welcoming environments for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people to engage with all aspects of our sport. 

Our RAP Partners

OUR RAP JOURNEY

National Indigenous Cricket Championships 
This annual tournament sees Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander players from across the states and territories compete for national T20 titles. 

National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Cricket Advisory Group
The National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Cricket Advisory Group is an officially sanctioned sub-committee of the Cricket Australia Board.  This Group has the responsibility and scope to provide guidance to Cricket Australia management and the Cricket Australia Board on issues impacting Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples and provide strategic advice on Cricket Australia’s RAP.   