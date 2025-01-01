Diversity & Inclusion

A sport for all that makes Australians proud

We fundamentally believe that cricket is a sport to be enjoyed by everyone. A sport that allows all individuals to engage with all aspects of the game authentically and is reflective of our diverse Australian community.

As we strive to inspire everyone to love and play cricket,

our diversity and inclusion initiatives are aimed at creating environments where all individuals feel welcome and safe to play, to watch, to follow, to work or to volunteer in cricket as their authentic selves.

Australian cricket will only achieve its vision to be a sport for all that makes Australians proud when it ensures all Australians see themselves genuinely reflected in all aspects of the game.

This includes on and off the field at local clubs, in cricket administration and within cricket’s workplaces, in the crowd, in media coverage, publicity and promotion and broadcasting of the game and in representative cricket teams.

CommBank’s investment as Principal Partner of the A Sport for All program is supporting Cricket Australia’s ambitions across our diversity and inclusion programs.