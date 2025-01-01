We are committed to creating inclusive environments for people with a disability in all areas and levels of the game

Cricket Australia is committed to creating welcoming environments for people with a disability to engage with all aspects of our sport. Through partnerships with Inclusion Solutions, Deaf Sport Australia, Deaf Cricket Australia, Sport Inclusion Australia and Blind Cricket Australia, we are focused on continuing to develop strategies and commit to actions to ensure all individuals can engage with cricket authentically.

National Teams

As the first non-paralympic sport to fully fund our State and National Disability teams, Cricket Australia is committed to not only providing a positive participation experience, but also developing a full pathway for athletes with a disability to represent their State and Country and thrive.

National Cricket Inclusion Championships (NCIC)

Each year in January, Cricket Australia hosts the National Cricket Inclusion Championships, bringing together Australia’s most talented cricketers with a disability representing their state to compete for national titles, across three divisions – Blind and Low Vision, Deaf and Hard of Hearing and Cricketers with an Intellectual Disability.

This championship forms an important representative pathway for cricketers, and we also hope it will inspire people from all walks of life to pick up a bat and ball and give cricket a go. Sixteen teams represent their states and territories in the week-long tournament in the T20 format and players also compete for national selection in the Australian inclusion teams.

With valued support from CommBank, Principal Partner of Cricket Australia's A Sport for All program, and Taverner’s Australia, the NCIC form part of Australian cricket’s elite development pathway, with the aim of having more cricketers with a disability represent Australia at the highest level.

Download the official program to view fixtures at this year’s National Cricket Inclusion Championships here. To follow all the action during the National Cricket Inclusion Championships, download the MyCricket app or visit Cricket Australia's YouTube channel where all games will be available via livestream.