Women & Girls

We are growing female participation sustainably and accelerating opportunities for women and girls in all areas and levels of the game.

We’ve seen amazing growth in girls’ participation over recent years. There are now more than 5000 all girls team around the country, but we’re not resting on our laurels!

To accelerate the growth of cricket for women and girls, we will build on our existing initiatives and are developing a new action plan to drive increased participation, engagement and representation of women and girls at all levels of Australian cricket.

CommBank’s investment in Cricket Australia’s Growing Cricket for Girls Fund is supporting this growth, nurturing the current and future generations of players at community clubs across the country. Clubs seeking more information on the Fund please contact community@cricket.com.au