We are committed to creating safe environments for the LGBTQ+ community in all areas and levels of the game.

Cricket Australia is committed to creating safe and welcoming environment for the LGBTQ+ community to engage with all aspects of our sport. Through our partnership with Pride in Sport we are focused on continuing to develop strategies and commit to actions to ensure all individuals can engage with cricket authentically.

In 2019 Cricket Australia launched Guidelines for the inclusion of Transgender and Gender Diverse people in community cricket as well as an elite policy for those playing at the top level of the game. Australian Cricket supports the participation of gender diverse and transgender people electing to participate in Cricket in accordance with their Gender Identity. You can download the Guidelines below.

Zero Tolerance Statement

Cricket is a sport for all and as such Cricket Australia has a zero-tolerance approach towards homophobia, biphobia and transphobia in our sport and workplace. Bullying, harassment or vilification of people based on their gender identity and/or sexuality is not tolerated.

Support Services

If you are seeking support from external organisations in the space of LGBTQ inclusion, we encourage you to reach out to ACON who provides counselling for LGBQ+ people seeking support in relation to mental health and wellbeing as well as social work support to help people resolve complex or ongoing violence and harassment matters. Free call: 1800 063 060 or visit their website here.

Resources

Staff Allies

If you would like to have a confidential discussion about LGBTQ+ matters in the sport you can reach out to:

Allison Robison

EGM People & Culture

allison.robison@cricket.com.au

Matt Lucas

Diversity & Incvusion Specialist

matt.lucas@cricket.com.au

International Travel Advice

In many countries age, gender and sexual preferences can pose challenges and can impact your personal safety. Please visit this page on smartraveller.com.au to get up to date information and advice on the culture and laws relevant to your destination.