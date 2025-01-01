Multicultural

We are committed to creating inclusive environments for culturally diverse communities in all areas and levels of the game

With the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 as a springboard, we are making cricket more accessible for participants from culturally diverse communities in Australia, particularly from the cricket-loving cultures of South Asia. This is one of the fastest growing demographics in the country and the passion for the game will help unite and inspire everyone to love and play cricket – a sport where everyone belongs – a sport for all that makes Australians proud.