The Multicultural Ambassador Program provides a platform for respected and influential leaders who will advocate for inclusion and diversity. Our objective is to create more opportunities for multicultural members of the community to engage with cricket, and to understand and break down barriers that exist for multicultural participants in cricket and the wider community.

The program brings together a network of leaders from government, business, media, cricket and the community to increase the connection and drive positive change. The ambassadors will provide leadership, insight and support for the 5 main areas of the Multicultural Action Plan continuing to accelerate progress. The program is part of Australian Cricket’s Strategic Plan, “Where the Game Grows”.