The Boxing Day Test Summer Fest is set to elevate the entertainment experience for the highly anticipated NRMA Insurance Border-Gavaskar series match at the iconic MCG between Australia and India.
The Indian inspired festival will be free and open to the public in the Yarra Park precinct across the first three days of the Boxing Day Test featuring live music, art installations, dance performances, food trucks and, of course, a big screen showing all the action from on the field.
In addition to celebrating Indian culture, the festival will feature local Victorian artists, food offerings, and family friendly activities throughout the precinct. There will be face painting, henna painting, photo booths, live cooking demonstrations, and plenty more to be announced!
FREE EVENT
BOXING DAY TEST SUMMER FEST
Date: 26 - 28 December
Time: 9.00am - 6.30pm
Line Up
There is so much happening across the Boxing Day Test Summer Fest! Below is just a snippet of whats on at the Main Stage across the festival.
Thursday 26 December
|9:30am-10:00am
|Panel Discussion
|10am
|Broadcast begins on the Big Screen with the Coin Toss
|11:30am-12:00pm
|Sapphire Dance - Semi Classical
|12:00pm-12:30pm
|Bollywood Blast performance by NB Dance Company Dancers
|12:30pm-1:00pm
|Sapphire Dance - Bollywood Performance
|1:00pm-1:30pm
|Flavours of India, performance by students of NB Dance
|1:30pm-4:30pm
|DJ Ash
|5:00pm-6:30pm
|Gigi
Friday 27 December
|9:00am-9:45am
|DJ Karan
|9:45am-10:10am
|Panel Discussion
|10am
|Broadcast begins on the Big Screen
|11:00am-11:30am
|SJ Crew - Folk Dance Bhangra
|11:30am-12:00pm
|Kabaddi Appearance
|12:30pm-1:00pm
|Cooking Demonstration from MasterChef Kishwar Chowdry & Tim Bone
|2:00pm-2:30pm
|Ignite Bollywood
|3:00pm-3:30pm
|Bharat Uniyal
|4:30pm-5:00pm
|Abcd Bollywood Dance School - Gujarati Garba Folk Dance
|5:00pm-6:30pm
|Stumps Session - DJ Karan
Saturday 28 December
|9:00am-9:45am
|DJ Dammy J
|9:45am-10:10am
|Panel Discussion
|10am
|Broadcast begins on the Big Screen with the Coin Toss
|11:30am-12:00pm
|Eshan Lakhani The Rhythm Prodigy
|12:30pm-1:30pm
|Parvyn
|2:00pm-2:30pm
|SuperHoodz Crew
|3:00pm-3:30pm
|Ignite Bollywood - Tollywood & Bollywood Dance Performance
|3:30pm-4:00pm
|SuperHoodz Crew
|4:30pm-5:00pm
|SRIDEVI ARTS
|5:00pm-6:30pm
|DJ Dammy J