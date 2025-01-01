The Boxing Day Test Summer Fest is set to elevate the entertainment experience for the highly anticipated NRMA Insurance Border-Gavaskar series match at the iconic MCG between Australia and India.

The Indian inspired festival will be free and open to the public in the Yarra Park precinct across the first three days of the Boxing Day Test featuring live music, art installations, dance performances, food trucks and, of course, a big screen showing all the action from on the field.

In addition to celebrating Indian culture, the festival will feature local Victorian artists, food offerings, and family friendly activities throughout the precinct. There will be face painting, henna painting, photo booths, live cooking demonstrations, and plenty more to be announced!

FREE EVENT

BOXING DAY TEST SUMMER FEST

Date: 26 - 28 December

Time: 9.00am - 6.30pm

Line Up

There is so much happening across the Boxing Day Test Summer Fest! Below is just a snippet of whats on at the Main Stage across the festival.

Thursday 26 December

9:30am-10:00am Panel Discussion 10am Broadcast begins on the Big Screen with the Coin Toss 11:30am-12:00pm Sapphire Dance - Semi Classical 12:00pm-12:30pm Bollywood Blast performance by NB Dance Company Dancers 12:30pm-1:00pm Sapphire Dance - Bollywood Performance 1:00pm-1:30pm Flavours of India, performance by students of NB Dance 1:30pm-4:30pm DJ Ash 5:00pm-6:30pm Gigi

Friday 27 December

9:00am-9:45am DJ Karan 9:45am-10:10am Panel Discussion 10am Broadcast begins on the Big Screen 11:00am-11:30am SJ Crew - Folk Dance Bhangra 11:30am-12:00pm Kabaddi Appearance 12:30pm-1:00pm Cooking Demonstration from MasterChef Kishwar Chowdry & Tim Bone 2:00pm-2:30pm Ignite Bollywood 3:00pm-3:30pm Bharat Uniyal 4:30pm-5:00pm Abcd Bollywood Dance School - Gujarati Garba Folk Dance 5:00pm-6:30pm Stumps Session - DJ Karan

Saturday 28 December