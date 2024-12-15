The Gabba Summer Fest is set to elevate the entertainment experience for the highly anticipated NRMA Insurance Border-Gavaskar series between Australia and India!

The Indian-inspired festival will be free and open to the public in Woolloongabba Park across the first two days of the Brisbane Test featuring live music, art installations, dance performances, food and drinks, and of course a big screen showing all the action from on the field.

00:30 Play video Gabba Summer Fest

Event Schedule

9:00am - 6:00pm daily

Food and Drinks - 9:00am - 3:00pm

Kickstart your day with a cup from the coffee cart, or grab a main meal or dessert from one of the Indian-inspired food trucks.

DJ Set - 9:00am - 12:00pm

Enjoy the beats from our DJ set, pumping energy into your morning before heading in to catch the best in world cricket.

Henna Shack - 10:00am - 6:00pm

Arushi Saxena, a local Brisban Henna artist, will be on-site offering beautiful, intricate henna designs. Discover the magic of this ancient art form and leave with a stunning design of your own!

Turban Tying - 10:00am - 6:00pm

Presented By Turbans 4 Australia

Learn about Sikh culture, embrace the tradition, and get your own turban tied by a member of the Amazing Turbans 4 Australia team - a not-for-profit Sikh community who do charitable acts to help the local community.

Gilli Games - 10:00am - 6:00pm

Presented by QANTAS

Gilli is a fast-paced cricket game loved by Indian communities around the world. Step up, take part, and see if you have what it takes to win!

So, who's up for a game of Gilli?

Dance Masala - 12:30pm - 12:45pm

Prepare to be dazzled! Experience the energy, passion and rhythm of a Bollywood dance performance that will get you on your feet!

Infusion Indian Band - 12:30pm - 1:30pm

Infusion is a contemporary world fusion band with members from all around the world. Infusion is about creating a modern, fresh, energetic and young sound for the crowd!

DJ Set - 3:00pm - 6:00pm

There will be a final afternoon DJ set to keep the party going right through to the end. Whether in the stadium or at the Gabba Test Summer Fest, this is sure to be a day to remember!