InMobi
Return to Homepage
Tickets
Shop (opens new window)
Tickets
Shop (opens new window)

Jane McGrath Day

SCG, 5 January 2025

Every year the SCG turns into a sea of pink on Day 3 of the NRMA Insurance Pink Test to support the McGrath Foundation. Kit up in pink and watch the 5th and final test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Series which has captivated the cricketing world!

For 20 years, the McGrath Foundation nurses have provided world leading supportive care nursing to people facing breast cancer, and their families.

Now, they're taking their care to all cancers. That's because everyone going through cancer deserves to have a McGrath Cancer Care Nurse by their side.

 

Available At

AUS v IND - Border Gavaskar Trophy - Pink Test

The two best teams in the world take the field in the NRMA Insurance Men’s Test Series! Watch Australia and India go head-to-head in the Pink Test at the SCG! It's going to be HUGE, and you need to see it.

Buy Tickets