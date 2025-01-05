Jane McGrath Day

Every year the SCG turns into a sea of pink on Day 3 of the NRMA Insurance Pink Test to support the McGrath Foundation. Kit up in pink and watch the 5th and final test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Series which has captivated the cricketing world!

For 20 years, the McGrath Foundation nurses have provided world leading supportive care nursing to people facing breast cancer, and their families.

Now, they're taking their care to all cancers. That's because everyone going through cancer deserves to have a McGrath Cancer Care Nurse by their side.