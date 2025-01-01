Fans will be able to take a free Shane Warne Legacy Health Check, provided by SiSU Health and supported by the Victorian Government, at the Boxing Day Test with 52 stations being placed in and around the MCG in honour of the age Shane was when he passed away.

The Shane Warne Legacy Health Check is a free quick and easy self-serve medical grade health check which measures key health metrics such as blood pressure, body composition, BMI, resting heart rate and an estimate of heart age helping participants understand their risk factors for heart disease and diabetes.

In addition to the Shane Warne Legacy Health Checks, fans are again encouraged to wear a floppy hat to each day of the Boxing Day Test paying homage to a look made iconic by Warne as well as tipping their hat to Warne at 3.50pm in a nod to his Test cap number.

