After a huge success, the West Test Hill returns

Cricket Australia have once again teamed up with NRMA Insurance to install the WACA inspired hill at the West Test. Fans who experienced the zone last summer were treated to games, giveaways, bean bags, and an almighty view of the cricket and the same will be on offer this year.

The temporary hill, which takes up four bays and comfortably holds up to 500 patrons at a time will give fans just another reason to go to the Border-Gavaskar Test series opener between Australia and India at Perth Stadium 22-26 November.

All attendees will have the chance to experience the NRMA Insurance West Test Hill which will be turned over for cleaning and ready for new fans twice throughout each match day.