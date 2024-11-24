The West Test Summer Fest is set to elevate the entertainment experience for the highly anticipated NRMA Insurance Border-Gavaskar series opener between Australia and India!
The Indian-inspired festival will be free and open to the public in the Perth Stadium precinct across the first three days of the West Test (22-24 November) featuring live music, art installations, dance performances, food trucks and of course a big screen showing all the action from on the field.
In addition to celebrating Indian culture, the festival will feature local Western Australian artists, food offerings and family friendly activities throughout the precinct. There will be face painting, henna painting, photo booths, live cooking demonstrations and plenty more to be announced throughout the month!
FREE EVENT
WEST TEST SUMMER FEST
Date: 22 - 24 November
Time: 9.30am - 6.30pm
Get ready for a flavour explosion!
The West Test Summer Festival is set to be a foodies paradise! We're bringing together an incredible line up of food trucks that will take your tastebuds on a global adventure. From bold, Indian-inspired flavours to get you in the mood for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, to sweet icy treats, there's something for everyone!
Indian Food Trucks
- Tatva
- Balls & Buns
- Curry Wrap - With their own twist on the original Kati Roll from India, the curry wrap is a hearty portable feast.
Korean Fusion Food Trucks
- Franny's Kitchen - Experience the best of Korean Fusion! From Pulled Pork Burgers to Bulgogi Beef loaded chips, Franny's brings a creative blend of flavours you won't want to miss!
Sweet Treats
- Mr Wicked's Hawaiian Ice - The perfect food truck for a hot day, selling Mr Wicked's Hawaiian Shaved Ice, Simmo's Ice Cream locally made in Dunsborough, hot waffles, Yahava coffee, milkshakes and cold drinks.
- KULFILICOUS - Traditional Hand made Indian icecream that is Gluten free, preservatives free and Halal, KULFILICIOUS will not disappoint. They even have Dairy free options available!
And More!
From aromatic coffee to snacks and surprises, we've got a little something for everyone.
Come hungry, bring your friends and celebrate the great Australia V India Border Gavaskar Trophy at the West Test Summer Fest!
Line Up
There is always something happening at the West Test Summer Fest, whether its DJs, Stilt Walkers or dance troops, the energy will be high. Check out the full lineup below!
Friday 22 November
Featuring Voice Contestant Janaki Easwar!
|Time
|Location
|Description
|9am-10am
|Southern Oval to Train Station
|Bharat Army
Fan March throughout the festival and drummers at the train station.
|9am-10:30am
|Roaming
|Stilt Walkers
Get your photo taken with larger than life characters roaming around in International Whites
|9:30-11:30am
|Main Stage & Matagarup Bridge
|DJ RONY & DJ RAYM
Two DJs, one on the main stage and one on the Matagarup Bridge
|11am-11:30am
|Main Stage
|Sapphire Dance
High Energy Bollywood Dance followed by Bhangra performance
|11:30am-3:30pm
|Roaming
|Mascot Visits
Amber is one of the official mascots of the Perth Scorchers cricket team.
|11:45am-12pm
|Main Stage
|Player Q&A
Come and hear from Perth's favourite Scorchers players with a Q&A on stage.
|12pm-1:30pm
|Southern Oval
|Stilt Walkers
Get your photo taken with larger than life characters roaming around in International Whites
|12:15pm-1:15pm
|Main Stage
|Headline Act Janaki Easwar
|1:15pm-3pm
|Main Stage
|DJ MIXTABISHI
|3pm-4pm
|Main Stage
|Summer Club Band
Young and energetic musicians in WA bringing the party atmosphere vibes.
|4:45pm
|Main Stage
|Bollywood Dance and Beats
|5pm-Close
|Main Stage & Matagarup Bridge
|DJ MILO & DJ MATTY S
Two DJs, one on the main stage and one on the Matagarup Bridge
Saturday 23 November
Featuring Local Indian Band, Agni Studios
|Time
|Location
|Description
|9:30am-10:30am
|Train Station
|DHOL by SAJ
|9:30-12pm
|Main Stage & Matagarup Bridge
|DJ MIXTABISHI & DJ STEEVE
Two DJs, one on the main stage and one on the Matagarup Bridge
|10:30am-1:30pm
|Roaming
|Mascot Visits
Blaze is one of the official mascots of the Perth Scorchers Cricket team
|11am-11:30am
|Main Stage
|Maharashtrain Dhol Drummers
The rhythmic beats of Dhol Tasha 'Pathaks' from Maharashtra
|11:30am-11:45am
|Main Stage
|Sapphire Dance
High Energy Punjabi Style Bollywood Dance Group
|11:45am-12pm
|Main Stage
|Player Q&A
Come and hear from Perth's favourite Scorchers players with a Q&A on stage
|12pm-1:30pm
|Roaming
|Stilt Walkers
Get your photo taken with larger than life characters around site in their international whites
|12:15pm-1:15pm
|Main Stage
|Headline Acct Agni Studios
High energy bollywood music with local Perth cover band
|1:30pm-3:30pm
|Main Stage
|DJ MIXTABISHI
|3:30pm
|Main Stage
|Sapphire Dance
Folk Dance
|4pm
|Main Stage
|
Team Rhythm
|4:30pm
|Main Stage
|Asha Makwana
|5pm-Close
|Main Stage & Matagarup Bridge
|DJ MATTY S & DJ ROLLER
Two DJs, one on the main stage and one on the Matagarup Bridge
|5pm-Close
|Roaming
|
Stilt Walkers
|5:55pm
|WACA Ground
|
WBBL Game
Sunday 24 November
Featuring Celebrity Local Chefs: Rohan Park & Kishwar Chowdray
|Time
|Location
|Description
|9:15am-10:30am
|Roaming
|Stilt Walkers
Get your photo taken with the larger than life characters around site in their international whites
|9:30-10:30
|Train Station
|DHOL by SAJ
|9:30-11am
|Main Stage & Matagarup Bridge
|DJ FRANKIE MAC & DJ STEVEN OKBAY
Two DJs, one on the main stage and one on the Matagarup Bridge.
|11am-11:30am
|Main Stage
|Tamil Association of WA Dancers
Bollywood Dance, Silambam and Drum/Parai
|11:30am-12:30pm
|Main Stage
|DJ FRANKIE MAC
DJ Returns to the main stage with high energy tunes
|12pm-1:30pm
|Roaming
|Stilt Walkers
Get your photo taken with larger than life characters roaming around site in their international whites
|12:30-1:30pm
|Main Stage
|Headline Act - Celebrity local chefs, Rohan Park & Kishwar Chowdray
Modern Australian X Modern Indian cook off featuring local WA ingredients
|1:30pm-3pm
|Main Stage
|DJ MIXTABISHI
DJ returns to the main stage with high energy tunes
|2:30pm-3:30pm
|Play Cricket Zone
|WA Cricket - Tape Ball Clinic
Make your own Tape Ball and try it out in the play cricket zone
|3pm
|Main Stage
|Bollywood Dance & Beats
Semi-Classical Dance Set
|3:15pm-3:30pm
|Main Stage
|Player Q&A
Come and hear from Perth's favourite Scorchers players with a Q&A on stage
|4pm
|Main Stage
|Bollywood Dance & Beats
High Energy Bollywood Dance
|4:15pm
|Main Stage
|CHOTA DHAMAKA - Kids Group
|5pm-Close
|Main Stage & Matagarup Bridge
|DJ RONY & DJ MILO
Two DJs, one on the main stage and one on the Matagarup Bridge