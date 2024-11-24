00:25 Play video West Test Summer Fest

The West Test Summer Fest is set to elevate the entertainment experience for the highly anticipated NRMA Insurance Border-Gavaskar series opener between Australia and India!

The Indian-inspired festival will be free and open to the public in the Perth Stadium precinct across the first three days of the West Test (22-24 November) featuring live music, art installations, dance performances, food trucks and of course a big screen showing all the action from on the field.

In addition to celebrating Indian culture, the festival will feature local Western Australian artists, food offerings and family friendly activities throughout the precinct. There will be face painting, henna painting, photo booths, live cooking demonstrations and plenty more to be announced throughout the month!

FREE EVENT

WEST TEST SUMMER FEST

Date: 22 - 24 November

Time: 9.30am - 6.30pm

Get ready for a flavour explosion!

The West Test Summer Festival is set to be a foodies paradise! We're bringing together an incredible line up of food trucks that will take your tastebuds on a global adventure. From bold, Indian-inspired flavours to get you in the mood for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, to sweet icy treats, there's something for everyone!

Indian Food Trucks

Tatva

Balls & Buns

Curry Wrap - With their own twist on the original Kati Roll from India, the curry wrap is a hearty portable feast.

Korean Fusion Food Trucks

Franny's Kitchen - Experience the best of Korean Fusion! From Pulled Pork Burgers to Bulgogi Beef loaded chips, Franny's brings a creative blend of flavours you won't want to miss!

Sweet Treats

Mr Wicked's Hawaiian Ice - The perfect food truck for a hot day, selling Mr Wicked's Hawaiian Shaved Ice, Simmo's Ice Cream locally made in Dunsborough, hot waffles, Yahava coffee, milkshakes and cold drinks.

- The perfect food truck for a hot day, selling Mr Wicked's Hawaiian Shaved Ice, Simmo's Ice Cream locally made in Dunsborough, hot waffles, Yahava coffee, milkshakes and cold drinks. KULFILICOUS - Traditional Hand made Indian icecream that is Gluten free, preservatives free and Halal, KULFILICIOUS will not disappoint. They even have Dairy free options available!

And More!

From aromatic coffee to snacks and surprises, we've got a little something for everyone.

Come hungry, bring your friends and celebrate the great Australia V India Border Gavaskar Trophy at the West Test Summer Fest!

Line Up

There is always something happening at the West Test Summer Fest, whether its DJs, Stilt Walkers or dance troops, the energy will be high. Check out the full lineup below!

Friday 22 November

Featuring Voice Contestant Janaki Easwar!

Time Location Description 9am-10am Southern Oval to Train Station Bharat Army

Fan March throughout the festival and drummers at the train station. 9am-10:30am Roaming Stilt Walkers

Get your photo taken with larger than life characters roaming around in International Whites 9:30-11:30am Main Stage & Matagarup Bridge DJ RONY & DJ RAYM

Two DJs, one on the main stage and one on the Matagarup Bridge 11am-11:30am Main Stage Sapphire Dance

High Energy Bollywood Dance followed by Bhangra performance 11:30am-3:30pm Roaming Mascot Visits

Amber is one of the official mascots of the Perth Scorchers cricket team. 11:45am-12pm Main Stage Player Q&A

Come and hear from Perth's favourite Scorchers players with a Q&A on stage. 12pm-1:30pm Southern Oval Stilt Walkers

Get your photo taken with larger than life characters roaming around in International Whites 12:15pm-1:15pm Main Stage Headline Act Janaki Easwar 1:15pm-3pm Main Stage DJ MIXTABISHI 3pm-4pm Main Stage Summer Club Band

Young and energetic musicians in WA bringing the party atmosphere vibes. 4:45pm Main Stage Bollywood Dance and Beats 5pm-Close Main Stage & Matagarup Bridge DJ MILO & DJ MATTY S

Two DJs, one on the main stage and one on the Matagarup Bridge

Saturday 23 November

Featuring Local Indian Band, Agni Studios

Time Location Description 9:30am-10:30am Train Station DHOL by SAJ 9:30-12pm Main Stage & Matagarup Bridge DJ MIXTABISHI & DJ STEEVE

Two DJs, one on the main stage and one on the Matagarup Bridge

10:30am-1:30pm Roaming Mascot Visits

Blaze is one of the official mascots of the Perth Scorchers Cricket team 11am-11:30am Main Stage Maharashtrain Dhol Drummers

The rhythmic beats of Dhol Tasha 'Pathaks' from Maharashtra 11:30am-11:45am Main Stage Sapphire Dance

High Energy Punjabi Style Bollywood Dance Group 11:45am-12pm Main Stage Player Q&A

Come and hear from Perth's favourite Scorchers players with a Q&A on stage 12pm-1:30pm Roaming Stilt Walkers

Get your photo taken with larger than life characters around site in their international whites 12:15pm-1:15pm Main Stage Headline Acct Agni Studios

High energy bollywood music with local Perth cover band 1:30pm-3:30pm Main Stage DJ MIXTABISHI 3:30pm Main Stage Sapphire Dance

Folk Dance 4pm Main Stage Team Rhythm

7-16year olds singing in English, Malayalam, Hindi and Tamil 4:30pm Main Stage Asha Makwana 5pm-Close Main Stage & Matagarup Bridge DJ MATTY S & DJ ROLLER

Two DJs, one on the main stage and one on the Matagarup Bridge

5pm-Close Roaming Stilt Walkers

Get your photo taken with the larger than life characters around site in their W/BBL kit 5:55pm WACA Ground WBBL Game

Scorchers take on Hurricanes in the last home game of the season at #TheFurnace

Sunday 24 November

Featuring Celebrity Local Chefs: Rohan Park & Kishwar Chowdray