Australian Men's head coach Andrew McDonald

After years of coaching in the UK and Australia, Victorian, Andrew McDonald was appointed Head Coach of the Australian Men’s Team in 2022, overseeing the Men’s Test, ODI and T20 sides.



While still playing professional cricket, Andrew was appointed Head Coach of Leicestershire at a time when the Midlands club had not won a game in the County Championship for two years. He created a cultural reset at the club, as they eventually snapped what became a 992-day drought without victory.



In August 2016, McDonald departed the UK to return home and take over as Head Coach of both Victoria and the Melbourne Renegades, where success soon followed. He led Victoria to two Sheffield Shield titles in three seasons in charge, plus a domestic one-day cup, before spearheading the Renegades to BBL|08 glory, the club's first and only title to date.



In October 2019, Andrew was appointed Assistant Coach and led Australia's ODI team away from home against India.