After years of coaching in the UK and Australia, Victorian, Andrew McDonald was appointed Head Coach of the Australian Men’s Team in 2022, overseeing the Men’s Test, ODI and T20 sides.While still playing professional cricket, Andrew was appointed Head Coach of Leicestershire at a time when the Midlands club had not won a game in the County Championship for two years. He created a cultural reset at the club, as they eventually snapped what became a 992-day drought without victory.In August 2016, McDonald departed the UK to return home and take over as Head Coach of both Victoria and the Melbourne Renegades, where success soon followed. He led Victoria to two Sheffield Shield titles in three seasons in charge, plus a domestic one-day cup, before spearheading the Renegades to BBL|08 glory, the club's first and only title to date.In October 2019, Andrew was appointed Assistant Coach and led Australia's ODI team away from home against India.
Michael is the lead Batting Coach with the Australian Men's team. He has been in his current position since mid-2021 following a 3-4 year stint as Head Coach at Surrey in the UK. Prior to this Michael had worked as Assistant Coach under Darren Lehmann and has experience working with the Adelaide Strikers and the Hobart Hurricanes in the BBL. Michael played 336 First Class games, mostly with Tasmania and Derbyshire in the UK.
Andre joined the Australia Men's team towards the end of 2021, overseeing the Fielding and Wicketkeeping portfolios. He is a versatile operator with a wide range of skills - with a teaching degree and spending many years as a Premier First XI wicket keeper with the Geelong Cricket. Andre transitioned to full time employment with Cricket Victoria, working with emerging players as well as the senior Victoria Men's program and the Melbourne Renegades program. He’s known for his dedication, work ethic and builds strong relationships with athletes under his care.
After a highly distinguished career playing for New Zealand (their finest-ever spinner), Dan became a much sought after Coach following a range of Head Coach experiences at Royal Challengers Bangalore, Brisbane Heat, Birmingham Phoenix and Middlesex. Dan's responsibilities extend to the Bowling group, both pace and spin and he plays a lead role in the strategy planning, working closely with the analytics and leadership group. Dan has great experience from working around the world and his expertise provides fantastic support for Head Coach Andrew McDonald.
Shelley is an incredibly well-respected coach with a proven track record. After working with the team as an Assistant Coach since early 2018, and a stint as Interim Head Coach in July/August 2022, Shelly was appointed full-time Head Coach of the Australian Women’s Cricket team, after a strong Commonwealth Games campaign, which saw Australia claim an historic gold medal as T20 cricket made its debut in Birmingham.The legendary Australian allrounder from Adelaide, earned the Best New Talent title at the Commonwealth Bank Awards after a remarkable debut year. During her international playing career from 2005 to 2011, Shelley played 122 matches for Australia across all three formats taking 153 wickets as a finger-spinner and scoring more than 3000 runs. Shelley also won four consecutive Belinda Clark awards between 2009-2012. After her playing career, Shelley transitioned into coaching in South Australia, before taking on an assistant role under Matthew Mott in the national set up in 2018 and later coaching the Perth Scorchers.
After playing for Queensland and running his own financial planning business, Scott followed his passion to coach cricket professionally in the 2015-16 season. He worked with the Queensland Fire and the Women's Brisbane Heat team, then took up secondment opportunities with Cricket Australia in both the Men's and Women's programs. In his current role with the Australia Women's team, he leads the Pace Bowling program and has a passion for Fielding development as well. He is a popular coach who has demonstrated a great talent in building relationships with all players and staff. Scott played 52 matches for Queensland in the domestic One Day Cup and a few First Class matches for Queensland.
Dan was appointed as a full time Assistant Coach for the Australian Women's team in October 2022 following secondment opportunities with the national team earlier that year. Prior to this, he was Head Coach of the Tasmanian Tigers Men's program and worked extensively with the Tasmanian female program including the Hobart Hurricanes. Dan had a distinguished playing career mainly with Tasmania, which included some historic title winning campaigns, some of which as Captain. Known as having a great cricket brain and a composed demeanour, Dan has a versatile knowledge base to work from and plays a lead role in the Batting program and the overall match strategy.