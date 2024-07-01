Talent Pathways

Australia A Teams - Men's & Women's

Australia's second XI squads - Australia A - provide an opportunity for the next crop of emerging talent to showcase their skill on the international stage and tour once a year. The Australia A programs are annual development programs targeting the best young talent in Australia. The national selectors select up to 20 male athletes and 20 female athletes each year to be part of the programs.



Players are selected from Domestic competition performance and International Under 19 performances. The programs are managed by CA Heads of Performance with extensive involvement of the National Selection Panel. State and territory association coaches are involved in the camps conducted for this group and are included in the ongoing monitoring of the squads.



The programs consist of one to two camps per year held at the National Cricket Centre, state visits by the Head Coach, satellite training sessions and access to the NCC specialist camps. Also included in the programs are international series either played home or away each year.