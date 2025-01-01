At the international level, Indoor Cricket is governed by the World Indoor Cricket Federation, with World Series events hosted annually, rotating age divisions each year between Juniors, Opens and Masters.

Australia has a successful history in World Cups at an open-age level, having never been defeated in the Men’s or Women’s division, with the most recent edition of the World Cup being hosted in Australia in 2022.

Indoor Cricket National Championships are hosted annually, with states and territories competing for national titles across Juniors, Open and Masters age divisions.

Players can represent their indoor cricket club or centre at a local level in Major league or Super league competitions, or at a Premier level within the National Indoor Cricket League (NICL).



The elite indoor cricket pathway provides players the opportunity to represent their State or Territory at National Championships for each of the Junior, Open and Master age groups, along with the Australian teams that are selected from these events.