In March 2002, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced that a select panel of umpires would be appointed to take charge of matches at international level.

The introduction of the new panel was aimed at allowing the best and most respected umpires to stand in the sport's biggest games; to improve the overall standard of umpiring at international level; and to establish a benchmark to which future umpires could aspire.

Two umpires from the Elite Panel now stand in all Test matches and at least one member of the Elite Panel officiates in each one-day international.

Umpires on this panel are contracted directly to the ICC.