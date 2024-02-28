Cricket owes much of its appeal and enjoyment to the fact that it should be played according to the Laws, and also within the Spirit of Cricket. Umpiring is one of the most important roles in Cricket and offers a fantastic avenue to be involved in the game you love. Cricket Australia, through the network of State and Local Cricket Associations, is able to provide a significant amount of assistance for those seeking to become an umpire. Cricket Umpires help keep the game safe, fair and fun for everyone and whether you are seeking a career in umpiring or just wanting to be involved, umpiring develops life skills such as: Leadership Critical and clear thinking Decision Making Effective Communication View upcoming umpiring appointments for men's and women's domestic and international matches here