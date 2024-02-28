InMobi
Cricket owes much of its appeal and enjoyment to the fact that it should be played according to the Laws, and also within the Spirit of Cricket.

Umpiring is one of the most important roles in Cricket and offers a fantastic avenue to be involved in the game you love.  Cricket Australia, through the network of State and Local Cricket Associations, is able to provide a significant amount of assistance for those seeking to become an umpire.

Cricket Umpires help keep the game safe, fair and fun for everyone and whether you are seeking a career in umpiring or just wanting to be involved, umpiring develops life skills such as:

  • Leadership
  • Critical and clear thinking
  • Decision Making
  • Effective Communication

View upcoming umpiring appointments for men's and women's domestic and international matches here

 

ICC Elite Panel

In March 2002, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced that a select panel of umpires would be appointed to take charge of matches at international level.

The introduction of the new panel was aimed at allowing the best and most respected umpires to stand in the sport's biggest games; to improve the overall standard of umpiring at international level; and to establish a benchmark to which future umpires could aspire.

Two umpires from the Elite Panel now stand in all Test matches and at least one member of the Elite Panel officiates in each one-day international.

Umpires on this panel are contracted directly to the ICC.

Cricket Australia National Panel

Umpires on the CA National Panel officiate in all of Cricket Australia’s senior domestic men’s matches including the:-

  • Marsh Sheffield Shield
  • Marsh One-Day Cup
  • KFC T20 Big Bash League

National Panel Umpires also officiate in Women’s International matches and can be appointed to 4th Umpire duties in ICC Test Matches played in Australia

Four National Panel Umpire members are also accredited on the ICC International Panel and are available to support the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires. Umpires are contracted to their home boards and are nominated by their board to this panel. Umpires on this panel can be used by the ICC in international matches or by the home board for on field duties in ODIs or third umpire duties for Tests and ODIs.

Supplementary Umpire Panel

Cricket Australia unveiled a rejuvenised umpire pathway for season 2015/16, which will provide additional opportunities in line with the new competition formats being introduced. In season 2016/17, this panel expanded from five to six members.

With the advent of the WBBL and the increase of Toyota Second XI fixtures, a formal CA Supplementary Umpire Panel has been established. The Supplementary Umpire Panel will be appointed to WBBL and Toyota Second XI fixtures across the country and will be joined by locally selected State Umpire Panel members to officiate some of the best talent coming through their own playing pathways.