BBL Draft recap: Stars take Ashes gun after Rashid retained

Adelaide Strikers have retained Rashid Khan after the Melbourne Stars tried to pinch the superstar leg-spinner with the first pick in the KFC BBL|13 Draft.

Afghanistan's T20I captain returns to Adelaide, where he is the club's all-time leading wicket-taker, for a seventh consecutive Big Bash season.

The Stars then used the second pick in the draft to select England star Harry Brook who returns for his second Big Bash stint (after representing the Hurricanes in BBL|11) following a scintillating Ashes campaign against Australia.

At least $5.820 million was spent on players, with the Hurricanes outlaying the most while the Scorchers, who sensationally passed in the first round for the second year in a row, spent the least.

BBL|13 Draft selections

Round one

1. Rashid Khan – Adelaide Strikers (RETENTION PICK – Platinum)

The world's top-ranked T20I bowler returns to the Big Bash for the seventh straight season eager to bounce back from his least productive campaign in BBL|12. Rashid dominated the 2023 IPL with his 27 wickets placing him equal second for the tournament, while he also grabbed eight wickets to help MI New York to the inaugural Major League Cricket title in July. Again, he only be available until early January before joining MI Cape Town in the SA20 league.

2. Harry Brook – Melbourne Stars (Platinum)

A rare talent, Brook is the only player to have scored centuries at the IPL, PSL and The Hundred, and looms as a 10-year phenomenon in world cricket. If he hadn’t announced himself already to the wider cricket community before the recent Ashes series, Brook ensured everyone knew his name by the end after a number of match-defining knocks. Yet to explode in the BBL (in a stint with the Hurricanes), Brook is poised to set the tournament alight in BBL|13.

3. Tom Curran – Sydney Sixers (RETENTION PICK – Platinum)

A crucial member of the Sixers' outfit over the years, Curran pulled out of BBL|11 halfway through and has not been sighted on these shores since due to a lower back stress fracture. A canny operator who can bowl crucial overs at the death, Curran was previously named in the BBL|09 team of the tournament. Coming off a strong Hundred campaign in which he starred with bat and ball for Oval Invincibles.

4. Chris Jordan – Hobart Hurricanes (Platinum)

A bowler who has played at four BBL clubs (Strikers, Scorchers, Sixers, Thunder), Jordan hasn’t quite reached his lofty standard in recent seasons for the Sixers. Nevertheless could prove a safe pair of hands this draft as one of the most experienced death bowlers in world cricket. At 34 still playing a role at international level.

5. Quinton de Kock – Melbourne Renegades (Platinum)

One of the world's most destructive opening batters – with one of the surest techniques to boot – de Kock is one of the biggest names in this year's draft having never previously played in the BBL. A prominent figure on the T20 circuit, the South African's most recent cricket was for Seattle Orcas in Major League Cricket, where he scored 88 and 87no in the qualifying final and final respectively. Now a 300+ gamer in the format, the left-hander boasts an incredible six centuries and 57 half-centuries.

6. Alex Hales – Sydney Thunder (Platinum)

The most prolific non-Australian run-scorer in BBL history. In fact, only David Warner, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli, Kieron Pollard, Shoaib Malik and Chris Gayle have scored more runs in the format worldwide. The Englishman has dominated T20 leagues the world over, and looms as perhaps the safest bet this draft to score runs on Australian pitches, which he has long professed his love of.

7. Colin Munro – Brisbane Heat (Platinum)

The New Zealander has been a Big Bash regular in recent seasons, key for the Perth Scorchers in BBL|11 before Brisbane Heat swooped in last year's draft to pluck him from under Perth's nose. He rewarded them with 278 runs in eight games, striking at 150.27. The 36-year-old left-hander also holds a contract for the ILT20 in the UAE in late January.

8. Pass – Perth Scorchers

Just like the inaugural BBL draft 12 months ago, the Scorchers have opted to pass with their platinum-round pick. With the strongest domestic list of the eight men's Big Bash clubs, it's not surprising coach Adam Voges has put faith in his local stars to deliver an unprecedented third-straight BBL title.

Round two

9. Haris Rauf – Melbourne Stars (Gold)

A BBL fan favourite with tremendous ball speed and a fierce competitive streak who is one of 10 bowlers to take a hat-trick in the competition. Has debuted in all three international formats for Pakistan after bursting onto the scene for the Melbourne Stars in 2019 and claimed his first ODI five-wicket haul against Afghanistan this month. Boasts an incredible BBL record with 30 wickets at 16.40 with an economy rate of 7.70 in 18 matches.

10. Jamie Overton – Adelaide Strikers (Gold)

One-Test England quick who dominated with the bat in the middle-order for Manchester Originals in this year's Hundred. Smashed 202 runs striking at over 180, which included an incredible 30-ball 83 against Northern Superchargers. Presents an all-round threat in what will be his first foray into the domestic T20 scene outside of England.

11. Sam Hain – Hobart Hurricanes (Gold)

Gold Coast-raised Hain – a former under-19 Australian representative – may have been on the verge of an England call up earlier this year after starting the county season with three first-class centuries for Warwickshire and a 97no in the Blast. Played in the Big Bash for the first time last summer where he averaged 45.25 in nine matches for the Heat with a highest score of 73no.

12. Mujeeb Ur Rahman – Melbourne Renegades (Gold)

The Afghan spin whiz has a strong Big Bash record under his belt, including eight wickets in nine games, at a miserly economy rate of 6.63, last summer for the Renegades who snared him from Brisbane's clutches with the first pick of the second round in the inaugural draft. He is contracted to play in the UAE's ILT20 league from late January so will miss the BBL Finals.

13. Zaman Khan – Sydney Thunder (Gold)

14. James Vince – Sydney Sixers (Gold)

James Vince has played the past five BBL seasons with the Sydney Sixers, their most-capped import with 58 games that have returned 1541 runs at a strike rate of 131.48 and average of 31.45. He was the top run-scorer in this year's T20 Blast in England and again in hot form during the Hundred to underline his pedigree. Will, however, miss the finals as he heads to the ILT20 in the UAE in late January.

15. Sam Billings – Brisbane Heat (Gold)

A trusted, consistent performer with the bat and behind the stumps. In and out of the England XI in both white-ball formats throughout his career, in another era Billings may have played far more international cricket. Boasting an impressive 28 half-centuries at T20 level – including a blistering 79 off 48 balls for the Heat last season – the 32-year-old is a respected on-field leader. Will depart for the ILT20 before Big Bash finals.

16. Zak Crawley – Perth Scorchers (Gold)

Coming off the back of a scintillating Ashes campaign, where he finished as England's top run-scorer and returned the highest score of the series (189 at Old Trafford), Crawley is a solid top-order pick for the Scorchers who are in need of an opener after the departure of Cameron Bancroft and internationals Faf du Plessis, Adam Lyth and Stephen Eskinazi filled the role last season. While he didn't quite fire for the Hurricanes last season, with one half-century and a strike-rate of less than 120 in his eight knocks, he has the class to fire in the BBL.

Round three

17. Laurie Evans – Perth Scorchers (Silver)

The hard-hitting Englishman was a crucial member of the Scorchers' BBL|11 title-winning side and was named player of the match in that season's final for a match-winning 76no against the Sixers. Evans was taken as Perth's top draft pick last year, however three weeks prior to the commencement of BBL|12 his contract was terminated following a positive result on a doping test. He’s been cleared to return to play, but a judgement on that unresolved doping issues hangs over his head.

18. Paul Walter – Brisbane Heat (Silver)

19. Pass – Sydney Sixers

With every team required to pass at least once during the draft, the three-time champions are the second club to skip their pick after the Scorchers and bypass their silver tier selection.

20. Pass – Sydney Thunder

21. Pass – Melbourne Renegades

22. Corey Anderson – Hobart Hurricanes (Silver)

23. Pass – Adelaide Strikers

24. Pass – Melbourne Stars

Round four

25. Usama Mir – Melbourne Stars (Bronze)

Pakistani spinner fresh from a breakout English domestic season that yielded 25 wickets at 18 across 17 Blast and Hundred matches. Is yet to debut for his country in the T20 format but with 11 wickets in eight ODIs it would appear only a matter of time for the 27-year-old who is currently a member of Pakistan's Asia Cup squad.

26. Adam Hose – Adelaide Strikers (Bronze)

An experienced county player who left his mark on the Big Bash last summer with 312 runs in the middle-order for the Strikers. Kept that form rolling through the Blast this year after moving to Worcestershire with 397 runs averaging a touch under 40.

27. Pass – Hobart Hurricanes

28. Pass – Melbourne Renegades

29. Pass – Sydney Thunder

30. Rehan Ahmed – Sydney Sixers (Bronze)

31. Pass – Brisbane Heat

32. Pass – Perth Scorchers