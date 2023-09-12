LIVE: Sangha debuts with Australia bowling in third ODI

Ashton Agar misses with soreness as Mitch Marsh wins toss and elects to bowl with Australia hunting a series victory in Potchefstroom

Tanveer Sangha will get a first-up crack with the ball after captain Mitch Marsh won the toss and opted to bowl first on the young leg-spinner's debut for the third ODI in Potchefstroom.

Adam Zampa has been managed as Australia get a first look at Sangha in the 50-over format after the 21-year-old impressed on T20I debut earlier on in the tour.

🇦🇺 XI: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Tanveer Sangha, Josh Hazlewood #SAvAUS — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) September 12, 2023

🇿🇦 XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Sisanda Magala, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi #SAvAUS — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) September 12, 2023

He is one of three changes for the visitors, who are looking to clinch an unassailable 3-0 series lead, with Josh Hazlewood and Marcus Stoinis back in for Aaron Hardie and Josh Inglis.

World Cup squad member Ashton Agar has been left out again with soreness after the left-arm spinner missed the second ODI, and he will also be unavailable for the fourth and fifth matches of the series as he heads home for the birth of his first child.

After Australia waltzed to 8-392 in the second ODI in Durban, South Africa have left out star quicks Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje, making four changes in total following the 123-run shellacking.

Reeza Hendricks has replaced Rassie van der Dussen at No.3, Sisanda Magala has come in for Andile Phehlukwayo, while Gerald Coetzee and Keshav Maharaj bolster the bowling attack.

2023 Qantas ODIs v South Africa

September 7: Australia won by three wickets

September 9: Australia won by 123 runs

September 12: Third ODI, Potchefstroom (D/N), 9pm AEST

September 15: Fourth ODI, Centurion (D/N), 9pm AEST

September 17: Fifth ODI, Johannesburg, 6pm AEST

Australia ODI squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Michael Neser, Tanveer Sangha, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

South Africa ODI squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Brjor Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Sisanda Magala, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada, Rassie van der Dussen